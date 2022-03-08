Platform Science Named to Fast Company's Annual List of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022

SAN DIEGO, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Platform Science has been named to Fast Company's prestigious annual list of the World's Most Innovative Companies for 2022.

This year's list honors businesses that are making the biggest impact on their industries and culture as a whole—ultimately thriving in today's ever-changing world. These companies are creating the future today with some of the most inspiring accomplishments of the 21st century. In addition to the World's 50 Most Innovative Companies, 528 organizations are recognized across 52 categories.

"This recognition is a testament to the innovative spirit of the entire Platform Science team, and we are proud to be named to this list," said Jack Kennedy, co-founder & CEO of Platform Science. "At Platform Science, we are driven by a mission to unlock new ways to solve transportation challenges with a focus on improving driver experience, and we believe a connected platform powered by technology can achieve those objectives. Not only are we providing developers with a market to deploy their applications, we enable fleet managers to customize solutions based on their needs. This creates an ecosystem that is positioned to break down barriers and future-proof trucking in a transformative way."

Platform Science's innovative transportation solutions make it easier for fleets to develop, deploy, and manage mobile devices and applications on commercial vehicles.

Platform Science recently launched Virtual Vehicle(™), which was developed in collaboration with Daimler Truck North America. Virtual Vehicle is the first open OEM platform that enables fleets to access telematics, software solutions, real-time vehicle data, and third-party applications directly from their vehicles. In addition, Platform Science works with many leading carriers, including Schneider National, Werner Enterprises, Cargo Transporters, C.R. England, and U.S. Xpress, Inc., among others, as well as with technology leaders such as Drivewyze, Samsung, and Great Dane.

Fast Company's editors and writers sought out the most groundbreaking businesses across the globe and industries. They also judged nominations received through their application process.

The World's Most Innovative Companies is Fast Company's signature franchise and one of its most highly anticipated editorial efforts of the year. It provides both a snapshot and a road map for the future of innovation across the most dynamic sectors of the economy.

"The world's most innovative companies play an essential role in addressing the most pressing issues facing society, whether they're fighting climate change by spurring decarbonization efforts, ameliorating the strain on supply chains, or helping us reconnect with one another over shared passions," said Fast Company Deputy Editor David Lidsky.

