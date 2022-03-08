Arixa Capital Reaches Record $100M Origination Month in February

LOS ANGELES, March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC is excited to share the company for the first time has originated over $100 million of loans last month. Arixa also set a record for the most loans originated in any month since starting its first fund 12 years ago. The company saw strong demand across all of its loan programs including bridge, renovation, new construction and its recently launched 30-year term rental loans. Another key factor in reaching this goal is Arixa's recent geographic expansion into new Western markets.

Arixa Capital launched its first fund in 2010 in the depth of the Great Financial Crisis. In the first two years, Arixa funded only a few million dollars of loans per year; and the company didn't cross over the $100 million annual origination mark until 2014. Arixa's Managing Director, Greg Hebner, shares, "It's been gratifying to see our strategy and client-focused business model meet the needs of so many talented real estate investors, builders and developers. The addition of many new team members across our lending platform, and the growth of our origination team, have helped drive higher loan volumes without sacrificing Arixa's unique service experience. We know there are many choices in today's market, and we never take the relationships we have built with our valued borrowers for granted."

One project is a $14,500,000 construction loan with a new borrower on North Virgil Avenue in the Silverlake area of Los Angeles. The property will be a mixed-use project composed of 30 apartment units over 1,500 square feet of ground floor retail space. (PRNewswire)

In the record-breaking number of loans in February, Arixa Capital funded many projects from existing clients but also worked with many new clients. One project funded by Arixa in February was a $14,500,000 construction loan with a new borrower on North Virgil Avenue in the Silverlake area of Los Angeles. The property will be a mixed-use project composed of 30 apartment units over 1,500 square feet of ground floor retail space. The property is located on the border of East Hollywood and Silverlake in Virgil Village, where it will create a desirable and unique residential and retail presence in the area.

This $11,500,000 mid-construction loan will be one of two spectacular homes in the Malibu Colony Estates neighborhood being developed and built by Yigal Hamais of MG Investment Properties based on a design by Doug Burdge A.I.A., a leading local architect. (PRNewswire)

Another project funded by Arixa in February is a residential masterpiece developed and built by Yigal Hamais of MG Investment Properties based on a design by Doug Burdge A.I.A., a leading local architect. This $11,500,000 mid-construction loan will refinance an existing loan and provide financing for the remaining construction through construction draws. This property is one of two spectacular homes in the Malibu Colony Estates neighborhood being developed by Mr. Hamais. This newly constructed home will have ocean views from the ground level, and 180-degree views from the second floor.

"We have been working with Arixa for over three years and this is our 10th construction loan we have done with the company. I appreciate their understanding of construction and the construction process, which helps us keep our projects moving and on schedule. They have been quick to respond, flexible and easy to work with, and I know they care about my success. They are a valued partner," says Mr. Hamais.

Another key to reaching this milestone is the flexibility that Arixa is able to offer, because of our track record with investors who trust the company's expertise in structuring loans. "We are committed to both our investors and our borrowers, to allow them all to achieve their respective goals by making sound loans to the best residential investors and developers, and distributing the income from those loans to our valued investors," shares Jan Brzeski, Arixa's Chief Investment Officer.

Arixa Capital is one of the West Coast’s premier private real estate lenders and fund managers providing small balance loan solutions to lower middle-market residential and commercial investors and developers. Since inception, Arixa has originated in excess of $1.8 billion in loans and generated attractive risk-adjusted returns for its partners and investors. Visit www.arixacapital.com for more information, or contact info@arixacapital.com. (PRNewsfoto/Arixa Capital Advisors, LLC) (PRNewswire)

