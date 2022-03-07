MoistureShield® Meridian™ Capped Composite Decking to Appear on HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous"

MoistureShield® Meridian™ Capped Composite Decking to Appear on HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous"

ATLANTA, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MoistureShield®, a division of Oldcastle APG®, a CRH Company, announced its Meridian™ capped composite decking featured on an upcoming episode of HGTV's "Fixer to Fabulous" scheduled to begin airing Tuesday, March 8, 2022. "Fixer to Fabulous" follows a husband-and-wife remodeler team as they restore historic homes in their Bentonville, AR neighborhood.

MoistureShield Meridian in Citadel color, a cool Atlantic gray with a subtle patina, will be featured on the hit HGTV show Fixer to Fabulous starting March 8, 2022. Check local listings for times and repeated airings. (PRNewswire)

Check local listings or the HGTV website to watch "Fixer to Fabulous" Season 3, Episode 13. Each episode runs throughout the week with airdates listed on the website.

The homes featured on "Fixer to Fabulous" demand low maintenance yet elegant and expansive outdoor spaces. In this instance, MoistureShield's Solid Core manufacturing process seamlessly complements the remodel design, as it presents a beautiful finish that protects against moisture absorption, warping, rotting, and damage from insects.

"We're excited MoistureShield Meridian decking with a natural wood look will be used in this 'Fixer to Fabulous' restoration project," said Matthew Bruce, Vice President of Sales, MoistureShield. "Meridian's sleek design pairs flawlessly with unique advancements like CoolDeck® technology for a more comfortable deck. Emulating a true wood aesthetic, Meridian includes a TruTexture™ Surface with reduced pattern repetition and a natural wood-grain finish."

Meridian is offered in three premium colors:

Citadel, a cool Atlantic gray with a subtle patina

Shoreside, a subtly variegated golden sandy blonde

Mariner, a timeless mahogany brown with rich undertones

The show features Meridian in Citadel color for its richness and warmth, which includes the option of MoistureShield's exclusive CoolDeck technology, which reduces heat absorption by up to 35% compared to traditional capped composite boards in a similar color.

Proven in the field for more than 30 years with no reported structural failures, MoistureShield is backed by a 50-year transferrable structural warranty for all decking series. Additionally, Meridian has a 40-year stain and fade warranty.

Learn more about MoistureShield Meridian at http://www.moistureshield.com/products/composite-decking/meridian.

About Oldcastle APG

Oldcastle APG, North America's largest manufacturer of Outdoor Living Products, is part of CRH's Building Products division. CRH is a leading global diversified building materials group with operating locations in 29 countries worldwide. MoistureShield manufactures composite deck boards serving a range of retail and distribution customers across North America and several international markets.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE MoistureShield