SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Gross Law Firm Notifies Shareholders of Talis Biomedical Corporation of a Class Action Lawsuit and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of March 8, 2022 - (NASDAQ: TLIS)

CLASS PERIOD: This lawsuit is on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Talis common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and prospectus issued in connection with the Company's February 2021 initial public offering.

ALLEGATIONS: According to the lawsuit, documents that the Company issued in connection with its IPO failed to disclose to investors: (1) that the comparator assay in the primary study lacked sufficient sensitivity to support Talis's Emergency Use Authorization application for Talis One COVID-19 test; (2) that, as a result, Talis was reasonably likely to experience delays in obtaining regulatory approval for the Talis One COVID-19 test; (3) that, as a result, the Company's commercialization timeline would be significantly delayed; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

DEADLINE: March 8, 2022

NEXT STEPS FOR SHAREHOLDERS: Once you register as a shareholder who purchased shares of TLIS during the timeframe listed above, you will be enrolled in a portfolio monitoring software to provide you with status updates throughout the lifecycle of the case. The deadline to seek to be a lead plaintiff is March 8, 2022.

