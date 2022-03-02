Rachael Ray® Nutrish® Partners with World's Largest No-Kill Rescue and Adoption Organization

ORRVILLE, Ohio, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rachael Ray® Nutrish® announced it was named the new, exclusive feeding partner of the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, North Shore Animal League America (NSALA). As NSALA's new exclusive feeding partner, Nutrish will help them provide food to more than five thousand animals per year.

With a goal of ensuring all dogs and cats everywhere get a second chance at a great life, a portion of proceeds from each sale of Rachael Ray Nutrish pet food is donated to The Rachael Ray Foundation™ which helps animals in need. Through February 2022, more than $66 million has been donated to animal charities and other organizations that assist animals in need through The Rachael Ray Foundation and its predecessor entity.

"We couldn't be more excited to partner with the North Shore Animal League America, giving pets a chance at finding a forever home," said John Spain, Director, Marketing – Rachael Ray Nutrish. "We believe every dog and cat deserves a full and joyful life, and that includes access to the highest quality food. And we couldn't be prouder to do our part to help cats and dogs in need whose voices often go unheard."

North Shore Animal League America partners with nearly 2,000 shelters nationally and around the world, offering innovative education programs designed to increase awareness about the importance of adoption and rescue and advance standards in animal welfare. They envision a world where all companion animals find permanent homes and an end to euthanasia. They have led the way with many innovative programs that have been emulated by organizations and retailers across the country. Since their inception in 1944, the organization has saved more than 1.1 million animal lives.

"Rachael Ray has been a devoted supporter of North Shore Animal League America and the work we do for years," said Joanne Yohannan, Senior Vice President, Operations, North Shore Animal League America. "We are thrilled to welcome Nutrish to our family and greatly appreciate being able to feed Nutrish to all the animals in our care."

The brand already has existing connections to their new partner as Nutrish and The Rachael Ray Foundation have previously sponsored the organization's Mobile Rescue Vehicle, which travels the country to transport and save at-risk animals.

"Supporting dogs and cats in need is part of the DNA of the Nutrish brand and our core purpose," said Rachael Ray. "North Shore Animal League America has been a longstanding, valued partner and we are now proud to be the providers of Nutrish pet food for their animals waiting to find their new families and their forever homes."

To learn more about North Shore Animal League America, visit their website at www.animalleague.org/

For more information about Rachael Ray Nutrish, visit Nutrish.com

About Rachael Ray® Nutrish®

Rachael Ray® Nutrish® is a leading brand in The J.M. Smucker Co. pet food and snacks portfolio. Nutrish offers dog and cat food and snacks inspired by recipes created in Rachel Ray's kitchen featuring real ingredients and offering products for a variety of pet diets. The brand offers great tasting food and snacks that nourish and nurture dogs and cats.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein except for Rachael Ray®, a registered trademark of Ray Marks II LLC, which is used under license.

To learn more about Rachael Ray Nutrish, visit nutrish.com .

About Rachael Ray

Rachael Ray is best known as the host of the hit syndicated Emmy Award winning daytime television show "Rachael Ray" produced by CBS Television Distribution in association with Harpo Productions, Scripps Networks and Watch Entertainment. Rachael's warmth, energy, and boundless curiosity also reaches scores of fans through her popular Food Network shows, bestselling cookbooks published by Clarkson Potter, her own line of Rachael Ray cookware created by Meyer, knives by Furitechnics, signature food ingredients by Colavita and a lifestyle magazine called Every Day with Rachael Ray. In 2009, Rachael started Rachael Ray Accessories, which produces a successful line of food transport products.

Rachael also founded the Yum-o! organization, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering kids and their families to develop healthy relationships with food and cooking. For more information, visit www.rachaelray.com .

About North Shore Animal League America

North Shore Animal League America has saved more than 1.1 Million lives. As the world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization, we understand that a rescue isn't complete until each animal is placed into a loving home. Our innovative programs provide education to reduce animal cruelty and advance standards in animal welfare. Our staff and volunteers work tirelessly in the pursuit of our vision of a world where all companion animals find permanent homes and end the euthanasia. For more information, visit www.animalleague.org

