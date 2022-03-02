Leaf Home™ Expands Portfolio, Market Leading Edge Through Latest Acquisition <span class="legendSpanClass">The company adds to its product offerings and competitive edge with the acquisition of Wisconsin's Tundraland Home Improvement</span>

HUDSON, Ohio, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leaf Home™, a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions, announced today that it has completed its acquisition of Tundraland Home Improvement. Headquartered in Kaukauna, Wisconsin, and serving the entire state, the company provides home upgrades that include baths, decks, and cabinet refacing.

Tundraland and its team of over 200 employees will continue to grow with the strong support of Leaf Home, which has recently been recognized as the largest home improvement company in the nation. Leaf Home currently operates more than 150 locations across North America and earned $1.1 billion in revenue in 2020.

With a commitment to improving homes, lives, and the communities they serve, Tundraland is a premier company specializing in industry-leading remodeling products, including bath remodels, shower systems, replacement showers, walk-in tubs, and outdoor decks. The company is A+ Better Business Bureau accredited, is top-rated and an elite service provider through Home Advisor, and is committed to leadership training through its internal program, Tundraland University. In addition to adding new employees and processes, the acquisition of Tundraland expands Leaf Home's exterior home solutions product line to include decking.

"We're excited to welcome Tundraland to the Leaf Home family. Like us, their dedicated team understands how overwhelming a home upgrade can be and is dedicated to making customers happy," said Jeff Housenbold, President and CEO of Leaf Home. "Their brand integrity, reputation, and commitment to the Wisconsin community are unmatched. We're looking forward to sharing best practices, expanding our products, growing both businesses, and adding more impact to customers' lives."

"The Tundraland team is in great hands with Leaf Home. They understand our culture, the talent we have on staff, and the opportunities we can harness within our business," said Brian Gottlieb, CEO of Tundraland. "Their enhanced capabilities will take our employees to the next level of their careers, and I look forward to watching them thrive."

Leaf Home continues expanding its footprint and overall growth trajectory through this acquisition, proving it's the acquirer of choice within the home improvement industry.

Leaf Home™ is a leading technology-enabled provider of home solutions on a mission to transform home hassles into personal peace of mind. Leaf Home's experienced, dependable specialists provide end-to-end services directly to consumers through its core brands; LeafFilter® Gutter Protection, Leaf Home Safety Solutions™, Leaf Home Water Solutions™, and Leaf Home Enhancements™. With its corporate headquarters in Hudson, Ohio, Leaf Home delivers seamless, transformative home solutions for safer, easier, and more comfortable living every day. Live Comfortable. Live Safe. Live Happy. For more information, visit www.leafhome.com.

