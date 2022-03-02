InventHelp Inventor Develops Tool for Bending Bowed Pipe Rail (FED-2345)

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm an iron worker and I wanted to create a tool to simplify the process of bending bowed pipe rail and flat rail steel," said an inventor, from Sedro-Woolley, Wash., "so I invented the PIPE RAIL TOOL. My design eliminates the need to waste time cutting and welding sections of pipe."

The invention provides an effective way to grip and bend bowed pipe rail or flat rail steel. In doing so, it offers an alternative to using cutting and welding methods. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety and efficiency. The invention features a durable and portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for construction workers and tradesmen. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

