Introducing Hello Gorgeous The first premium craft cocktails sourced directly from France to inspire healthy, mindful drinking through a refined approach to beauty and self-expression

NEW YORK, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Our fascination with French women goes beyond their impeccable style. They ooze confidence and a carefree attitude, enjoying the best of life while being true to themselves, seemingly free of self-doubt or fear of judgment. This quintessentially French spirit is known as joie de vivre, a state of mind that allows time each day for the simple pleasures, like having a drink with friends or loved ones. In these moments, the drink is savored, and the time spent together is never hurried. It's about not only enjoying the best of life but creating experiences that help you feel like your best self.

This is the philosophy behind Hello Gorgeous, the first premium line of rosé-and-vodka craft cocktails inspired by the French lifestyle. Designed to give young women a more refined, healthier drinking experience that helps them feel confident and in control, Hello Gorgeous encourages slowing down, being mindful, and redefining what we consider beautiful by expressing your true self.

An elevated French craft cocktail for sophisticated socializing

This isn't your sorority-party spiked seltzer. Hello Gorgeous creates a more elegant culture around craft cocktails that, like the French, emphasizes quality at every touchpoint. From its premium spirits sourced in the South of France to its resources that guide women on how to engage in more mindful drinking that centers around appreciation and treating your body well, Hello Gorgeous helps women build a healthy relationship with drinking and a healthier relationship with themselves.

A new class of premium craft cocktails

Hello Gorgeous is an entirely new class of premium craft cocktails that fuses authentic French rosé (harvested from a family-owned vineyard in Provence) and top-grade French vodka with natural botanical flavorings and genuine French mineral water. Bubbling with the rich, dynamic flavors of flowers and fruits native to the South of France including elderflower, peach, and clementine, each refreshing rosé-vodka cocktail is a full-bodied blend of superior craftsmanship.

Helping women lead more a mindful, genuine lifestyle

Creating a new category of premium cocktails is about more than just high-quality ingredients. Hello Gorgeous wants to help women get into the mindset of the idyllic French Riviera lifestyle, where self-judgment is put aside, and each day includes moments of enjoying and appreciating small, simple pleasures. Hello Gorgeous encourages this way of thinking and living through its core principles: Effortless Beauty, Mindful Drinking, and A Healthy Lifestyle

At just 145 calories each, Hello Gorgeous craft cocktails are low in sugar and gluten-free.

Choose from two exceptionally delicious natural flavors:

Clementine & Peach blends a mild citrus zest with just a touch of sweet

Grape & Elderflower is crisp and fruity with a subtle floral tinge

Hello Gorgeous is joie de vivre, bottle and chilled.

Available March 2022

www.siphellogorgeous.com

