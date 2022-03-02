G-SHOCK EXPANDS PINNACLE MR-G SERIES WITH NEW MODELS IN THE CLASSIC SQUARE SHAPE OF THE FIRST EVER G-SHOCK

G-SHOCK EXPANDS PINNACLE MR-G SERIES WITH NEW MODELS IN THE CLASSIC SQUARE SHAPE OF THE FIRST EVER G-SHOCK Premium Timepieces Feature 25 Individually Polished Components Assembled Precisely for a Timepiece that Showcases Craftsmanship

DOVER, N.J., March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Casio introduces the newest additions to its pinnacle G-SHOCK MR-G lineup with the launch of the MRGB5000 series. With the new models, the MRGB5000D-1 and MRGB5000B-1, the trademark square shape of the original G-SHOCK DW5000 is elevated to provide shock resistance with the addition of premium materials and the artisan craftmanship and quality that the MR-G series represents. The enhanced bezel and case have been constructed of 25 individual components with Sallaz polishing applied to each part prior to assembly, giving the watches a stunning, elegant finish.

G-SHOCK (PRNewswire)

The new MRGB5000 models pay homage to the original G-SHOCK, DW5000C, by retaining the iconic brick pattern and red outline of the original G-SHOCK dial design. The MRGB5000B-1 is crafted with a DLC coating on the case and band to deliver enhanced wear resistance and a sleek, all-black look that pays tribute to G-SHOCK's signature brand color. Gold-colored ion plating on the buttons and screw-lock case back evoke the refinement of the MR-G series as well. The silver-colored MRGB5000D-1 is made with a titanium carbide finish to enhance the beauty of its bezel and band.

The bezels of the new timepieces are made from premium materials, such as COBARION, a cobalt-chrome alloy that is four times harder than titanium and is part of a 25-piece Multi-Guard Structure, specifically developed for the MRGB5000, to protect the module with superior shock-absorption by incorporating flat springs and resin buffers between the components of the watch. Additionally, Ti64 is used for the case and the band employs DAT55G, a titanium alloy about three times harder than pure titanium to further enhance the absolute toughness of the models.

In addition, the MRGB5000D-1 and MRGB5000B-1 boast premium G-SHOCK technical features including Bluetooth® functionality that allows the watch to be connected to a smartphone via the CASIO Watches app, MULTIBAND 6 Atomic Timekeeping, Tough Solar Charging, Super LED illumination, and more.

As part of the release, G-SHOCK has unveiled an exclusive collection page taking consumers through the features, which can be viewed HERE.

The new timepieces also come equipped with G-SHOCK technology including:

Shock Resistance

200M Water Resistance

Sapphire Crystal

LED (Super LED)

1 Sec. Timer (24Hr)

5 Daily Alarms

Full Auto Calendar

World Time (39 Cities)

The MRGB5000D-1 will retail for $3,500 and the MRGB5000B-1 will retail for $4,000. Both models will be available for purchase this March at select G-SHOCK retailers, the G-SHOCK Soho Store and gshock.com.

About G-SHOCK

CASIO's shock-resistant G-SHOCK watch is synonymous with toughness, born from the developer Mr. Ibe's dream of 'creating a watch that never breaks'. Over 200 handmade samples were created and tested to destruction until finally in 1983 the first, now iconic G-SHOCK hit the streets of Japan and began to establish itself as 'the toughest watch of all time'. Each watch encompasses the 7 elements; electric shock resistance, gravity resistance, low temperature resistance, vibration resistance, water resistance, shock resistance and toughness. The watch is packed with Casio innovations and technologies to prevent it from suffering direct shock; this includes internal components protected with urethane and suspended timekeeping modules inside the watch structure. Since its launch, G-SHOCK has continued to evolve, continuing to support on Mr. Ibe's mantra "never, never give up." www.gshock.com

About Casio America, Inc.

Casio America, Inc., Dover, N.J., is the U.S. subsidiary of Casio Computer Co., Ltd., Tokyo, Japan, one of the world's leading manufacturers of consumer electronics and business equipment solutions. Established in 1957, Casio America, Inc. markets calculators, keyboards, mobile presentation devices, disc title and label printers, watches, cash registers and other consumer electronic products. Casio has strived to realize its corporate creed of "creativity and contribution" through the introduction of innovative and imaginative products. For more information, visit www.casio.com/home

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:

Rachel Shandler / Taylor Georgeson

M&C Saatchi Sport & Entertainment NYC

Rachel.Shandler@mcsaatchi.com

Taylor.Georgeson@mcsaatchi.com

Sue Vander Schans

CASIO AMERICA, INC.

(973) 361-5400

SVanderSchans@casio.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CASIO AMERICA, INC. 110005