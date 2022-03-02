eVisit to Unveil "eAnalyze" Reporting Dashboard at HIMSS22

The eAnalyze dashboard allows users to understand the performance of the eVisit virtual care platform and displays metrics in different formats

PHOENIX, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- eVisit, the leading enterprise care delivery platform built for modern health systems and hospitals, will announce the launch of eAnalyze at the HIMSS22 Global Health Conference & Exhibition in Orlando, March 14 to 18.

eVisit's HIMSS22 booth is #1909.

eAnalyze is a powerful reporting dashboard that provides eVisit customers with valuable data insights, including usage, wait times, and other key adoption metrics. It allows users to understand the performance of the eVisit platform and displays metrics in different user-friendly formats, such as graphs, tables, and standalone statistics. The dashboard also provides brief descriptions to accompany its metrics to help new administrators better understand the visuals.

For healthcare providers, eVisit aims to help administrators identify the dynamics behind visit traffic, with a variety of visualizations, metrics, and filter options. The dashboard also allows management to track visit data, prompting proactive changes that can improve operational efficiency and help increase overall telehealth adoption.

During the testing period for eAnalyze, provider customers used the dashboard to improve the patient experience, examining areas of vulnerability and highlighting successes as well. The dashboard, which delivers a longitudinal analysis of the organization, is also helpful for scheduling and understanding when additional providers may be necessary to help keep wait times manageable. The standard eAnalyze dashboard is available to all eVisit customers.

"The healthcare industry is becoming increasingly data-driven, so provider organizations need reporting dashboards in their arsenal," said Bret Larsen, CEO and co-founder of eVisit. "The eAnalyze dashboard is the latest product offering from eVisit that empowers healthcare providers with critical data to craft business strategies and track success."

For years, eVisit has been on a mission to simplify healthcare delivery for everyone, everywhere. Virtual Care services have made significant strides during the pandemic and have subsequently been embraced by some of eVisit's newest customers, including Banner Health, Concentra, and Easter Seals. As a leading enterprise care delivery platform, eVisit has a strong track record in increasing clinical efficiencies and reducing costs, as well as enhancing patient outcomes and satisfaction.

"The dashboard helps administrators monitor the success of the eVisit platform," said Larsen. "Initially, customers will use the dashboard in combination with our internal reporting tools to compare how visit counts, wait times, and durations improve with virtual video appointments. Its optimum use begins after a few months of visit history. The tool becomes more useful the more it is used. As we roll out eAnalyze, we intend to solicit feedback on the product, evolve its functionality, and expand the dashboard in future releases."

About eVisit

eVisit is the only end-to-end, fully integrated, enterprise care delivery platform built for health systems and hospitals. It delivers innovative consumer experiences in care navigation, care delivery, and care engagement, improving margins at scale without sacrificing quality. eVisit works seamlessly across enterprise service lines and departments to improve outcomes, reduce costs, and boost revenue. Based in Phoenix, Ariz., eVisit helps healthcare organizations, including the largest systems in the U.S., innovate and succeed in today's changing healthcare market. eVisit is the only Leader in the Forrester Wave™: Virtual Care Platforms in Digital Health, Q1 2021, and is a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® 2020 Market Guide for Virtual Care. Get your complimentary copy of the Forrester Report here and the Gartner Report here . For more information, visit evisit.com .

About HIMSS22

The HIMSS Global Health Conference & Exhibition is the can't-miss healthcare event of the year, where professionals throughout the global health ecosystem connect for the education, innovation and collaboration. HIMSS members and healthcare professionals—from CIOs and senior executives to providers and payers to IT consultants and entrepreneurs—attend this influential conference and trade show to get the information and solutions they need to reimagine health and wellness for everyone, everywhere.

