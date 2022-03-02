20-Year GNC Operator Laura Dalton Named IFA's 2022 Franchisee Of the Year

PITTSBURGH, March 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In summer 2002 Laura and Carter Dalton joined GNC as franchisee partners in the Raleigh, North Carolina area because of the company's mission to Live Well. And for the past 20 years they have embodied that motto while also establishing themselves as well-regarded advocates for wellness and community investment. Together these efforts have culminated in Laura's selection as the 2022 International Franchise Association's Franchisee of the Year.

Laura Dalton (PRNewswire)

"Laura was nominated by GNC for the 2022 IFA Franchisee of the Year Award because of her commitment to the GNC brand and to the communities in which she and her staff live and operate, as well as her concern for other GNC franchisees," said Maureen DiStefano, Vice President, Franchise Operations, GNC. "In their 20-year partnership with GNC, the Dalton Franchise of Raleigh has embodied the best of us and we're ecstatic to see Laura earn recognition on a national scale."

A recognized leader within the GNC franchise network, Dalton's influence is apparent. Whether it's building connections with other operators to drive success, creating camaraderie among her associates, or leading the charge through regular donations of nutritious products to WakeMed Health & Hospitals, The Green Chair Project, and The Pretty in Pink Foundation, Dalton is the epitome of a GNC franchisee.

"I love to help people, I love to serve, I love to learn. Hopefully more stores are in the future; GNC is an amazing company," Dalton reiterated. "At your core, you have to love to help. That's just what we do."

Today the Dalton Franchise Group operates seven locations in and around Raleigh.

"Franchisees like Laura play a critical role in GNC's success together with our corporate stores and online shopping experience at GNC.com," said Nate Frazier, Chief Operating Officer, GNC. "The energy, optimism and connection Laura has forged in her community is impressive and is setting a new standard for all of our franchise partners."

GNC currently has 279 successful franchise groups, across almost 800 locations, with nearly 50 percent of all GNC franchisees operating more than one store. GNC has been a member of the IFA community since 2017 and continues to be a strong supporter. Dalton is GNC's first-ever Franchisee of the Year since the company began offering franchise opportunities.

"Franchisee of the Year Awards are the highest honors presented to individual franchisees," said Matthew Haller, President, CEO, International Franchise Association. "These local business owners, like Laura, represent some of the best entrepreneurs in the country, and we are proud to recognize her contributions to her community, employees, and all those she serves."

To learn more about GNC, visit www.gnc.com.

About GNC

GNC is a leading global health and wellness brand that provides high-quality, science-based products and solutions consumers need to live mighty, live fit and live well.

The brand touches consumers worldwide by providing its products and services through company-owned retail locations, domestic and international franchise locations, digital commerce and strong wholesale and retail partnerships across the globe. GNC's diversified, multi-channel business model has worldwide reach and a well-recognized, trusted brand. By combining exceptional innovation, product development capabilities and an extensive global distribution network, GNC manages a best-in-class product portfolio. www.gnc.com.

About the International Franchise Association

Celebrating over 60 years of excellence, education, and advocacy, the International Franchise Association (IFA) is the world's oldest and largest organization representing franchising worldwide. IFA works through its government relations and public policy, media relations, and educational programs to protect, enhance and promote franchising and the approximately 775,000 franchise establishments that support nearly 8.2 million direct jobs, $787.7 billion of economic output for the U.S. economy, and almost 3 percent of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP). IFA members include franchise companies in over 300 different business format categories, individual franchisees, and companies that support the industry in marketing, law, technology, and business development.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GNC