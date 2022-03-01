THE WENDY'S COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

DUBLIN, Ohio, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) today reported results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended January 2, 2022.
"2021 was a breakthrough year, as evidenced by significant growth across our business," President and Chief Executive Officer Todd Penegor said. "Global same-restaurant sales accelerated to double digits on a one- and two-year basis, Company restaurant margins expanded by almost 200 basis points, and we opened more than 200 restaurants, highlighting the success of our strong brand and aligned system. In 2022, we are planning to deliver another year of accelerated growth across our three long-term growth pillars: significantly building our breakfast daypart, accelerating our digital business, and expanding our footprint across the globe. With focus on executing our key priorities and maintaining the momentum in our business, our future is bright and I am confident that we will continue to make meaningful progress towards achieving our vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand."
Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Summary
See "Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation tables that accompany this release for a discussion and reconciliation of certain non-GAAP financial measures included in this release.
Operational Highlights
Fourth Quarter
Full Year
2021
2020
2021
2020
Systemwide Sales Growth(1)
U.S.
(0.7)
%
14.2
%
8.6
%
4.8
%
International(2)
13.5
%
5.5
%
20.7
%
(5.5)
%
Global
0.8
%
13.2
%
9.8
%
3.7
%
Same-Restaurant Sales Growth(1)
U.S.
6.1
%
5.5
%
9.2
%
2.0
%
International(2)
18.1
%
(2.3)
%
17.6
%
(6.0)
%
Global
7.3
%
4.7
%
10.0
%
1.2
%
Systemwide Sales (In US$ Millions)(3)
U.S.
$2,775
$2,795
$11,111
$10,231
International(2)
$367
$323
$1,397
$1,107
Global
$3,141
$3,118
$12,507
$11,339
Restaurant Openings
U.S. - Total / Net
54 / 37
25 / 7
123 / 57
98 / 29
International - Total / Net
27 / 21
26 / 7
87 / 64
49 / 11
Global - Total / Net
81 / 58
51 / 14
210 / 121
147 / 40
Global Reimaging Completion Percentage
72
%
64
%
(1) Systemwide sales growth and same-restaurant sales growth are calculated on a constant currency basis and include sales
(2) Excludes Venezuela and Argentina.
(3) Systemwide sales include sales at both Company-operated and franchise restaurants.
Financial Highlights
Fourth Quarter(1)
Full Year(1)
2021
2020
B / (W)
2021
2020
B / (W)
(In Millions Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
Total Revenues
$ 473.2
$ 474.3
(0.2)%
$ 1,897.0
$ 1,733.8
9.4%
Adjusted Revenues(2)
$ 373.4
$ 382.1
(2.3)%
$ 1,507.5
$ 1,400.2
7.7%
Company-Operated Restaurant Margin
14.5%
17.6%
(3.1)%
16.7%
14.9%
1.8%
General and Administrative Expense
$ 64.4
$ 59.3
(8.5)%
$ 243.0
$ 206.9
(17.4)%
Operating Profit
$ 76.9
$ 78.6
(2.1)%
$ 367.0
$ 269.3
36.3%
Net Income
$ 52.1
$ 38.7
34.6%
$ 200.4
$ 117.8
70.1%
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 102.7
$ 114.5
(10.3)%
$ 467.0
$ 420.1
11.2%
Reported Diluted Earnings Per Share
$ 0.24
$ 0.17
41.2%
$ 0.89
$ 0.52
71.2%
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
$ 0.16
$ 0.17
(5.9)%
$ 0.82
$ 0.57
43.9%
Cash Flows from Operations
$ 345.8
$ 284.4
21.6%
Capital Expenditures
$ (78.0)
$ (69.0)
(13.0)%
Free Cash Flow(3)
$ 263.0
$ 163.4
61.0%
(1) The fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results included the impact of a 53rd operating week, which affects all fourth quarter and full-year
(2) Total revenues less advertising funds revenue.
(3) Cash flows from operations minus capital expenditures, the impact of our advertising funds and cash paid for taxes related to the
53rd Week Impact
The fourth quarter and full-year 2020 results included the impact of a 53rd operating week, which affects all fourth quarter and full-year comparisons to 2021. The 53rd week resulted in the following impacts in 2020:
- ~7% and ~2% increase to Global systemwide sales in the fourth quarter and full-year respectively
- ~$8 million increase to franchise royalties
- ~$6 million increase to advertising revenue
- ~$14 million in incremental Company-operated restaurant sales; ~$2.5 million increase to Company-operated restaurant margin
- ~$2.5 million increase to general and administrative expense
- ~$8 million in incremental operating profit
- ~$2 million increase to interest expense
Full Year Financial Highlights
Total Revenues
The increase in revenues was primarily driven by an increase in advertising funds, franchise royalty revenue, and sales at Company-operated restaurants, all of which were largely due to higher same restaurant sales. These items were also negatively impacted by lapping the 53rd operating week in 2020. Revenues also benefited from higher franchise fees.
Company-Operated Restaurant Margin
The increase in Company-operated restaurant margin was primarily the result of a higher average check, customer count increases, and lapping recognition pay during the second quarter in 2020. These increases were partially offset by labor rate increases and higher commodity costs.
General and Administrative Expense
The increase in general and administrative expense was primarily driven by higher incentive and stock compensation accruals and technology costs primarily related to the Company's ERP implementation.
Operating Profit
The increase in operating profit resulted primarily from higher franchise royalty revenue and fees, system optimization gains primarily related to the sale of the New York market during the second quarter of 2021, and an increase in Company-operated restaurant margin. These increases were partially offset by higher general and administrative expense.
Net Income
The increase in net income resulted primarily from an increase in operating profit and a lower tax rate, largely as the result of a deferred tax benefit related to a change in state tax law. This was partially offset by a loss on early extinguishment of debt that the Company incurred as part of its debt refinancing completed in the second quarter of 2021.
Adjusted EBITDA
The increase in adjusted EBITDA resulted primarily from higher franchise royalty revenue and fees and an increase in Company-operated restaurant margin. These increases were partially offset by higher general and administrative expense, higher franchise support and other costs, and an incremental Company investment in breakfast advertising.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
The increase in adjusted earnings per share was primarily driven by an increase in adjusted EBITDA, a lower tax rate, a decrease in interest expense, lower depreciation and amortization expense, and fewer shares outstanding as a result of the Company's share repurchase program.
Free Cash Flow
The increase in free cash flow resulted primarily from higher net income, the timing of accrued compensation payments, the impact from the cash payment related to the settlement of the financial institutions case in January 2020, and the timing of collection of royalty receivables. These increases were partially offset by an increase in cash paid for income taxes and cash paid for cloud computing arrangements primarily related to the Company's ERP implementation.
Fourth Quarter Financial Highlights
Total Revenues
The decrease in revenues was primarily driven by lapping the 53rd operating week in 2020 which resulted in an approximately $28 million impact. Excluding the impact of the 53rd operating week, revenues increased year over year driven by higher franchise fees, as well as an increase in franchise royalty revenue and advertising funds, both of which were largely due to higher same-restaurant sales. These increases were partially offset by lower sales at Company-operated restaurants which was primarily due to the sale of the New York market during the second quarter of 2021, and lower franchise rental income as the result of the Company's acquisition of restaurants in the Florida market during the fourth quarter of 2021.
Company-Operated Restaurant Margin
The decrease in Company-operated restaurant margin was primarily the result of higher commodity costs, labor rate increases, and higher insurance costs. These decreases were partially offset by a higher average check and customer count increases.
General and Administrative Expense
The increase in general and administrative expense was primarily driven by higher incentive and stock compensation accruals.
Operating Profit
The decrease in operating profit resulted primarily from a decrease in Company-operated restaurant margin and higher franchise support and other costs. These decreases were partially offset by higher franchise royalty revenue and fees.
Net Income
The increase in net income resulted primarily from a lower tax rate, largely as the result of a deferred tax benefit related to a change in state tax law. Net income also benefited from lower interest expense as the result of the Company's debt refinancing completed in the second quarter of 2021. These increases were partially offset by a decrease in operating profit.
Adjusted EBITDA
The decrease in adjusted EBITDA resulted primarily from a decrease in Company-operated restaurant margin, higher franchise support and other costs, higher general and administrative expense, and a decrease in net rental income. This was partially offset by higher franchise royalty revenue and fees.
Adjusted Earnings Per Share
The decrease in adjusted earnings per share was driven by a decrease in adjusted EBITDA. This decrease was partially offset by lower interest expense, lower depreciation and amortization expense, and fewer shares outstanding as a result of the Company's share repurchase program.
Company Announces Acquisition of 93 Franchise-Operated Restaurants
In December 2021 the Company completed a transaction to acquire 93 franchise-operated restaurants in Florida for $128 million as part of the Company's ongoing system optimization initiative. Following the acquisition, the Company operated 408 restaurants as of year-end. The Company remains committed to maintaining its ownership percentage of approximately 5% of all system restaurants.
Company Previously Declared Quarterly Dividend
On February 23, the Company announced the declaration and increase of its regular quarterly cash dividend to 12.5 cents per share, payable on March 15, 2022, to shareholders of record as of March 7, 2022. The number of common shares outstanding as of February 22, 2022 was approximately 215 million.
Company Completed $300 Million Share Repurchase Authorization; Board of Directors Approves a New $100 Million Share Repurchase Authorization
The Company repurchased 11.5 million shares for $267.7 million in 2021. The Company has repurchased 0.7 million shares thus far in the first quarter of 2022 which resulted in the completion of its $300 million share repurchase authorization that was set to expire in February 2022. This includes the completion of the $125 million accelerated share repurchase program launched in the fourth quarter of 2021.
The Company's Board of Directors has approved a new $100 million share repurchase authorization, expiring in February 2023.
Company Previously Announced it is Evaluating a Potential Debt Raise Transaction
On January 18, the Company announced it is evaluating, subject to market and other conditions, a potential debt raise transaction within its securitized debt facility. If the Company proceeds with this transaction, it could be completed as early as the end of the first quarter of 2022. If completed, the Company expects to use the net proceeds from the transaction in accordance with its capital allocation policy, including investments to support the growth of the Wendy's brand or the return of capital to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
2022 Outlook
This release includes forward-looking projections for certain non-GAAP financial measures, including systemwide sales, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow. The Company excludes certain expenses and benefits from adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and free cash flow, such as the impact from our advertising funds, including the net change in the restricted operating assets and liabilities and any excess or deficit of advertising fund revenues over advertising fund expenses, impairment of long-lived assets, reorganization and realignment costs, system optimization gains, net, and the timing and resolution of certain tax matters. Due to the uncertainty and variability of the nature and amount of those expenses and benefits, the Company is unable without unreasonable effort to provide projections of net income, earnings per share or net cash provided by operating activities, or a reconciliation of those projected measures.
During 2022, the Company Expects:
- Global systemwide sales growth: 6 to 8 percent
- Adjusted EBITDA: $490 to $505 million
- Adjusted earnings per share: $0.87 to $0.91
- Cash flows from operations: $320 to $340 million
- Capital expenditures: $90 to $100 million
- Free cash flow: $230 to $240 million
Company to Release First Quarter 2022 Results on May 11, 2022 and Host Virtual Investor Day on June 9, 2022
The Company plans to release its first quarter 2022 results on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. The Company will host a conference call that same morning at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast from the Company's Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com.
The Company will host a virtual investor day on Thursday, June 9, 2022 where it plans to provide an update on its long-term strategic vision and re-introduce its long-term outlook. The event will be available to all interested parties via webcast from the Company's Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com.
Conference Call and Webcast Scheduled for 8:30 a.m. Today, March 1
The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 1 at 8:30 a.m. ET, with a simultaneous webcast from the Company's Investor Relations website at www.irwendys.com. The related presentation materials will also be available on the Company's Investor Relations website. The live conference call will be available by telephone at (866) 211-4759 for domestic callers and (647) 689-6752 for international callers. An archived webcast and presentation materials will be available on the Company's Investor Relations website.
Forward-Looking Statements
This release contains certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the "Reform Act"). Generally, forward-looking statements include the words "may," "believes," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "estimate," "goal," "upcoming," "outlook," "guidance" or the negation thereof, or similar expressions. In addition, all statements that address future operating, financial or business performance, strategies or initiatives, future efficiencies or savings, anticipated costs or charges, future capitalization, anticipated impacts of recent or pending investments or transactions and statements expressing general views about future results or brand health are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Reform Act. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's expectations at the time such statements are made, speak only as of the dates they are made and are susceptible to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors. For all such forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. The Company's actual results, performance and achievements may differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements.
Many important factors could affect the Company's future results and cause those results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by the Company's forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to, the following: (1) disruption to the Company's business from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the impact of the pandemic on the Company's results of operations, financial condition and prospects; (2) the impact of competition or poor customer experiences at Wendy's restaurants; (3) adverse economic conditions or disruptions, including in regions with a high concentration of Wendy's restaurants; (4) changes in discretionary consumer spending and consumer tastes and preferences; (5) impacts to the Company's corporate reputation or the value and perception of the Company's brand; (6) the effectiveness of the Company's marketing and advertising programs and new product development; (7) the Company's ability to manage the accelerated impact of social media; (8) the Company's ability to protect its intellectual property; (9) food safety events or health concerns involving the Company's products; (10) the Company's ability to achieve its growth strategy through new restaurant development and its Image Activation program; (11) the Company's ability to effectively manage the acquisition and disposition of restaurants or successfully implement other strategic initiatives; (12) risks associated with leasing and owning significant amounts of real estate, including environmental matters; (13) the Company's ability to achieve and maintain market share in the breakfast daypart; (14) risks associated with the Company's international operations, including the ability to execute its international growth strategy; (15) changes in commodity and other operating costs; (16) shortages or interruptions in the supply or distribution of the Company's products and other risks associated with the Company's independent supply chain purchasing co-op; (17) the impact of increased labor costs or labor shortages; (18) the continued succession and retention of key personnel and the effectiveness of the Company's leadership structure; (19) risks associated with the Company's digital commerce strategy, platforms and technologies, including its ability to adapt to changes in industry trends and consumer preferences; (20) the Company's dependence on computer systems and information technology, including risks associated with the failure, misuse, interruption or breach of its systems or technology or other cyber incidents or deficiencies; (21) risks associated with the Company's securitized financing facility and other debt agreements, including compliance with operational and financial covenants, restrictions on its ability to raise additional capital, the impact of its overall debt levels and the Company's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet its debt service obligations and operate its business; (22) risks associated with the Company's capital allocation policy, including the amount and timing of equity and debt repurchases and dividend payments; (23) risks associated with complaints and litigation, compliance with legal and regulatory requirements and an increased focus on environmental, social and governance issues; (24) risks associated with the availability and cost of insurance, changes in accounting standards, the recognition of impairment or other charges, the impact of reorganization and realignment initiatives, changes in tax rates or tax laws and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; (25) conditions beyond the Company's control, such as adverse weather conditions, natural disasters, hostilities, social unrest, health epidemics or pandemics or other catastrophic events; (26) the Company's evaluation of a potential debt raise transaction, including the size and timing of, and expected use of proceeds from, any such transaction; and (27) other risks and uncertainties cited in the Company's releases, public statements and/or filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including those identified in the "Risk Factors" sections of the Company's Forms 10-K and 10-Q.
In addition to the factors described above, there are risks associated with the Company's predominantly franchised business model that could impact its results, performance and achievements. Such risks include the Company's ability to identify, attract and retain experienced and qualified franchisees, the Company's ability to effectively manage the transfer of restaurants between and among franchisees, the business and financial health of franchisees, the ability of franchisees to meet their royalty, advertising, development, reimaging and other commitments, participation by franchisees in brand strategies and the fact that franchisees are independent third parties that own, operate and are responsible for overseeing the operations of their restaurants. The Company's predominantly franchised business model may also impact the ability of the Wendy's system to effectively respond and adapt to market changes. Many of these risks have been or in the future may be heightened due to the business disruption and impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
All future written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements contained or referred to above. New risks and uncertainties arise from time to time, and factors that the Company currently deems immaterial may become material, and it is impossible for the Company to predict these events or how they may affect the Company.
The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements after the date of this release as a result of new information, future events or developments, except as required by federal securities laws, although the Company may do so from time to time. The Company does not endorse any projections regarding future performance that may be made by third parties.
There can be no assurance that any additional regular quarterly cash dividends will be declared or paid after the date hereof, or of the amount or timing of such dividends, if any. Future dividend payments, if any, are subject to applicable law, will be made at the discretion of the Board of Directors and will be based on factors such as the Company's earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and other factors.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of any offer to buy any securities. Any debt securities, if offered, will not be registered under the Securities Act of 1933 as amended (the "Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws.
Disclosure Regarding Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to the financial measures presented in this release in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included certain non-GAAP financial measures in this release, including adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and systemwide sales.
The Company uses adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and systemwide sales as internal measures of business operating performance and as performance measures for benchmarking against the Company's peers and competitors. Adjusted EBITDA and systemwide sales are also used by the Company in establishing performance goals for purposes of executive compensation. The Company believes its presentation of adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and systemwide sales provides a meaningful perspective of the underlying operating performance of our current business and enables investors to better understand and evaluate our historical and prospective operating performance. The Company believes these non-GAAP financial measures are important supplemental measures of operating performance because they eliminate items that vary from period to period without correlation to our core operating performance and highlight trends in our business that may not otherwise be apparent when relying solely on GAAP financial measures. Due to the nature and/or size of the items being excluded, such items do not reflect future gains, losses, expenses or benefits and are not indicative of our future operating performance. The Company believes investors, analysts and other interested parties use adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share and systemwide sales in evaluating issuers, and the presentation of these measures facilitates a comparative assessment of the Company's operating performance in addition to the Company's performance based on GAAP results.
This release also includes disclosure regarding the Company's free cash flow. Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that is used by the Company as an internal measure of liquidity. Free cash flow is also used by the Company in establishing performance goals for purposes of executive compensation. The Company defines free cash flow as cash flows from operations minus (i) capital expenditures and (ii) the net change in the restricted operating assets and liabilities of the advertising funds and any excess/deficit of advertising funds revenue over advertising funds expense included in net income, as reported under GAAP. The impact of our advertising funds is excluded because the funds are used solely for advertising and are not available for the Company's working capital needs. The Company may also make additional adjustments for certain non-recurring or unusual items to the extent identified in the reconciliation tables that accompany this release, such as the cash paid for taxes related to the disposition of the New York market. The cash paid for taxes related to the disposition of the New York market is excluded from free cash flow because the cash we received on the sales of those restaurants is being recorded in cash flows from investing activities. The Company believes free cash flow is an important liquidity measure for investors and other interested persons because it communicates how much cash flow is available for working capital needs or to be used for repurchasing shares, paying dividends, repaying or refinancing debt, financing possible acquisitions or investments or other uses of cash.
Adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and systemwide sales are not recognized terms under GAAP, and the Company's presentation of these non-GAAP financial measures does not replace the presentation of the Company's financial results in accordance with GAAP. Because all companies do not calculate adjusted revenue, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share, free cash flow and systemwide sales (and similarly titled financial measures) in the same way, those measures as used by other companies may not be consistent with the way the Company calculates such measures. The non-GAAP financial measures included in this release should not be construed as substitutes for or better indicators of the Company's performance than the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. See the reconciliation tables that accompany this release for additional information regarding certain of the non-GAAP financial measures included herein.
Key Business Measures
The Company tracks its results of operations and manages its business using certain key business measures, including same-restaurant sales, systemwide sales and Company-operated restaurant margin, which are measures commonly used in the quick-service restaurant industry that are important to understanding Company performance.
Same-restaurant sales and systemwide sales each include sales by both Company-operated and franchise restaurants. The Company reports same-restaurant sales for new restaurants after they have been open for 15 continuous months and for reimaged restaurants as soon as they reopen. Restaurants temporarily closed for more than one fiscal week are excluded from same-restaurant sales. For fiscal 2020, same-restaurant sales excluded the impact of a 53rd operating week. For fiscal 2020, same-restaurant sales compared the 52 weeks from December 30, 2019 through December 27, 2020 to the 52 weeks from December 31, 2018 through December 29, 2019. For fiscal 2021, same-restaurant sales compared the 52 weeks from January 4, 2021 through January 2, 2022 to the 52 weeks from January 6, 2020 through January 3, 2021.
Franchise restaurant sales are reported by our franchisees and represent their revenues from sales at franchised Wendy's restaurants. Sales by franchise restaurants are not recorded as Company revenues and are not included in the Company's consolidated financial statements. However, the Company's royalty revenues are computed as percentages of sales made by Wendy's franchisees and, as a result, sales by franchisees have a direct effect on the Company's royalty revenues and profitability.
Same-restaurant sales and systemwide sales exclude sales from Venezuela and Argentina due to the highly inflationary economies of those countries.
The Company calculates same-restaurant sales and systemwide sales growth on a constant currency basis. Constant currency results exclude the impact of foreign currency translation and are derived by translating current year results at prior year average exchange rates. The Company believes excluding the impact of foreign currency translation provides better year over year comparability.
Company-operated restaurant margin is defined as sales from Company-operated restaurants less cost of sales divided by sales from Company-operated restaurants. Cost of sales includes food and paper, restaurant labor and occupancy, advertising and other operating costs.
About Wendy's
Wendy's® was founded in 1969 by Dave Thomas in Columbus, Ohio. Dave built his business on the premise, "Quality is our Recipe®," which remains the guidepost of the Wendy's system. Wendy's is best known for its made-to-order square hamburgers, using fresh, never frozen beef*, freshly-prepared salads, and other signature items like chili, baked potatoes and the Frosty® dessert. The Wendy's Company (Nasdaq: WEN) is committed to doing the right thing and making a positive difference in the lives of others. This is most visible through the Company's support of the Dave Thomas Foundation for Adoption® and its signature Wendy's Wonderful Kids® program, which seeks to find a loving, forever home for every child waiting to be adopted from the North American foster care system. Today, Wendy's and its franchisees employ hundreds of thousands of people across approximately 7,000 restaurants worldwide with a vision of becoming the world's most thriving and beloved restaurant brand. For details on franchising, connect with us at www.wendys.com/franchising. Visit www.wendys.com and www.squaredealblog.com for more information and connect with us on Twitter and Instagram using @wendys, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/wendys.
*Fresh beef available in the contiguous U.S., Alaska, and Canada.
The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Operations
Three and Twelve Month Periods Ended January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2021
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenues:
Sales
$ 180,414
$ 199,803
$ 734,074
$ 722,764
Franchise royalty revenue
116,288
114,617
460,709
416,508
Franchise fees
22,214
8,487
76,039
28,241
Franchise rental income
54,465
59,214
236,655
232,648
Advertising funds revenue
99,822
92,196
389,521
333,664
473,203
474,317
1,896,998
1,733,825
Costs and expenses:
Cost of sales
154,240
164,737
611,680
614,907
Franchise support and other costs
15,820
7,037
42,900
26,464
Franchise rental expense
31,353
32,589
132,411
125,613
Advertising funds expense
101,109
92,007
411,751
345,360
General and administrative
64,394
59,323
242,970
206,876
Depreciation and amortization
32,297
34,049
125,540
132,775
System optimization gains, net
(826)
(815)
(33,545)
(3,148)
Reorganization and realignment costs
1,167
5,834
8,548
16,030
Impairment of long-lived assets
420
3,310
2,251
8,037
Other operating income, net
(3,668)
(2,321)
(14,468)
(8,397)
396,306
395,750
1,530,038
1,464,517
Operating profit
76,897
78,567
366,960
269,308
Interest expense, net
(26,195)
(31,041)
(109,185)
(117,737)
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
(17,917)
—
Investment income (loss), net
33
4
39
(225)
Other income, net
226
107
681
1,449
Income before income taxes
50,961
47,637
240,578
152,795
Provision for income taxes
1,170
(8,903)
(40,186)
(34,963)
Net income
$ 52,131
$ 38,734
$ 200,392
$ 117,832
Net income per share:
Basic
$ .24
$ .17
$ .91
$ .53
Diluted
.24
.17
.89
.52
Number of shares used to calculate basic income
217,917
224,139
221,375
223,684
Number of shares used to calculate diluted income
220,435
228,521
224,405
228,014
The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Balance Sheets
As of January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2021
(In Thousands Except Par Value)
(Unaudited)
January 2,
January 3,
ASSETS
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$ 249,438
$ 306,989
Restricted cash
27,535
33,973
Accounts and notes receivable, net
119,540
109,891
Inventories
5,934
4,732
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
30,584
89,732
Advertising funds restricted assets
159,818
142,306
Total current assets
592,849
687,623
Properties
906,867
915,889
Finance lease assets
244,279
206,153
Operating lease assets
812,620
821,480
Goodwill
775,278
751,049
Other intangible assets
1,280,791
1,224,960
Investments
49,870
44,574
Net investment in sales-type and direct financing leases
299,707
268,221
Other assets
139,130
120,057
Total assets
$ 5,101,391
$ 5,040,006
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities:
Current portion of long-term debt
$ 24,250
$ 28,962
Current portion of finance lease liabilities
15,513
12,105
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
47,315
45,346
Accounts payable
41,163
31,063
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
140,783
155,321
Advertising funds restricted liabilities
157,901
140,511
Total current liabilities
426,925
413,308
Long-term debt
2,356,416
2,218,163
Long-term finance lease liabilities
559,587
506,076
Long-term operating lease liabilities
853,328
865,325
Deferred income taxes
267,710
280,755
Deferred franchise fees
88,102
89,094
Other liabilities
112,918
117,689
Total liabilities
4,664,986
4,490,410
Commitments and contingencies
Stockholders' equity:
Common stock, $0.10 par value; 1,500,000 shares authorized; 470,424 shares
47,042
47,042
Additional paid-in capital
2,898,633
2,899,276
Retained earnings
344,198
238,674
Common stock held in treasury, at cost; 254,575 and 246,156 shares, respectively
(2,805,268)
(2,585,755)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(48,200)
(49,641)
Total stockholders' equity
436,405
549,596
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$ 5,101,391
$ 5,040,006
The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
Twelve Month Periods Ended January 2, 2022 and January 3. 2021
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$ 200,392
$ 117,832
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
125,540
132,775
Share-based compensation
22,019
18,930
Impairment of long-lived assets
2,251
8,037
Deferred income tax
(13,781)
10,266
Non-cash rental expense, net
40,596
28,937
Change in operating lease liabilities
(45,606)
(40,905)
Net receipt of deferred vendor incentives
715
2,495
System optimization gains, net
(33,545)
(3,148)
Gain on sale of investments, net
(63)
—
Distributions received from TimWen joint venture
16,337
8,376
Equity in earnings in joint ventures, net
(11,203)
(6,096)
Long-term debt-related activities, net
24,758
6,723
Other, net
(13,242)
(6,438)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts and notes receivable, net
(5,613)
(16,243)
Inventories
(872)
(841)
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
(3,396)
(8,780)
Advertising funds restricted assets and liabilities
11,519
49,052
Accounts payable
7,586
1,620
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
21,380
(18,231)
Net cash provided by operating activities
345,772
284,361
Cash flows from investing activities:
Capital expenditures
(77,984)
(68,969)
Acquisitions
(123,069)
(4,879)
Dispositions
55,118
6,091
Proceeds from sale of investments
63
169
Notes receivable, net
1,203
(662)
Payments for investments
(10,000)
—
Net cash used in investing activities
(154,669)
(68,250)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from long-term debt
1,100,000
153,315
Repayments of long-term debt
(970,344)
(191,462)
Repayments of finance lease liabilities
(13,640)
(8,383)
Deferred financing costs
(20,873)
(2,122)
Repurchases of common stock, including accelerated share repurchase
(268,531)
(62,173)
Dividends
(94,846)
(64,866)
Proceeds from stock option exercises
30,003
23,361
Payments related to tax withholding for share-based compensation
(4,511)
(5,577)
Net cash used in financing activities
(242,742)
(157,907)
Net cash (used in) provided by operations before effect of exchange rate changes on cash
(51,639)
58,204
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
364
1,330
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(51,275)
59,534
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
418,241
358,707
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$ 366,966
$ 418,241
The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries
Reconciliations of Net Income to Adjusted EBITDA and Revenues to Adjusted Revenues
Three and Twelve Month Periods Ended January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2021
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$ 52,131
$ 38,734
$ 200,392
$ 117,832
Provision for income taxes
(1,170)
8,903
40,186
34,963
Income before income taxes
50,961
47,637
240,578
152,795
Other income, net
(226)
(107)
(681)
(1,449)
Investment (income) loss, net
(33)
(4)
(39)
225
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
17,917
—
Interest expense, net
26,195
31,041
109,185
117,737
Operating profit
76,897
78,567
366,960
269,308
Plus (less):
Advertising funds revenue
(99,822)
(92,196)
(389,521)
(333,664)
Advertising funds expense (a)
92,612
85,745
386,751
330,760
Depreciation and amortization
32,297
34,049
125,540
132,775
System optimization gains, net
(826)
(815)
(33,545)
(3,148)
Reorganization and realignment costs
1,167
5,834
8,548
16,030
Impairment of long-lived assets
420
3,310
2,251
8,037
Adjusted EBITDA
$ 102,745
$ 114,494
$ 466,984
$ 420,098
Revenues
$ 473,203
$ 474,317
$ 1,896,998
$ 1,733,825
Less:
Advertising funds revenue
(99,822)
(92,196)
(389,521)
(333,664)
Adjusted revenues
$ 373,381
$ 382,121
$ 1,507,477
$ 1,400,161
(a)
Excludes advertising funds expense of $8,497 and $25,000 for the three and twelve months ended January 2, 2022,
The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share to
Adjusted Income and Adjusted Earnings Per Share
Three and Twelve Month Periods Ended January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2021
(In Thousands Except Per Share Amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net income
$ 52,131
$ 38,734
$ 200,392
$ 117,832
Plus (less):
Advertising funds revenue
(99,822)
(92,196)
(389,521)
(333,664)
Advertising funds expense (a)
92,612
85,745
386,751
330,760
System optimization gains, net
(826)
(815)
(33,545)
(3,148)
Reorganization and realignment costs
1,167
5,834
8,548
16,030
Impairment of long-lived assets
420
3,310
2,251
8,037
Loss on early extinguishment of debt
—
—
17,917
—
Total adjustments
(6,449)
1,878
(7,599)
18,015
Income tax impact on adjustments (b)
409
(2,161)
2,220
(6,727)
Valuation allowance release
(11,766)
—
(11,766)
—
Total adjustments, net of income taxes
(17,806)
(283)
(17,145)
11,288
Adjusted income
$ 34,325
$ 38,451
$ 183,247
$ 129,120
Diluted earnings per share
$ .24
$ .17
$ .89
$ .52
Total adjustments per share, net of income taxes
(.08)
.00
(.07)
.05
Adjusted earnings per share
$ .16
$ .17
$ .82
$ .57
(a)
Excludes advertising funds expense of $8,497 and $25,000 for the three and twelve months ended January 2, 2022,
(b)
The (benefit from) provision for income taxes on "System optimization gains, net" was $(394) and $213 for the three months
The Wendy's Company and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
Twelve Month Periods Ended January 2, 2022 and January 3, 2021
(In Thousands)
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
2021
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$ 345,772
$ 284,361
Plus (less):
Capital expenditures
(77,984)
(68,969)
Cash paid for taxes related to New York disposition
9,512
—
Advertising funds impact (a)
(14,290)
(51,956)
Free cash flow
$ 263,010
$ 163,436
(a)
Advertising funds impact for 2021 and 2020 includes the net change in the restricted operating assets and liabilities of the
