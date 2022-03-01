Seefried Properties and Clarion Partners Break Ground on New Logistics Center in Henderson, Nevada

HENDERSON, Nev., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Los Angeles office of Seefried Properties, along with capital partner Clarion Partners, LLC, announce construction has commenced on South 95 Logistics Center, a new state-of-the-art logistics center that will encompass +/- 406,070-square-feet of industrial space across four buildings. The project is located in the East Henderson submarket, with frontage along Lake Mead Parkway, offering tenants connectivity to US-95 and the Interstate 215 as well as access to an abundance of amenities on the Lake Mead Parkway thoroughfare. Construction is slated to be complete during the third quarter in 2023.

South 95 Logistics Center (PRNewswire)

"South 95 Logistics is ideally located in the Henderson area. The project includes several above market design features for this product type, as well as an efficient and accommodating site plan. We are very excited to get this project underway," said Ryan Carroll, Vice President of Seefried.

Buildings at South 95 Logistics Center will range in size from 57,146 square feet to 136,174 square feet, with office space customized to suit in each building. The project will include three points of ingress and egress, concrete tilt-up walls, seven-inch reinforced concrete floors, 30 - 32' clear height, 60' speed bays and 60'x52' column spacing, 635 auto stalls, and an ESFR sprinkler system. The speculative project is designed to target medium-to-large sized distribution, fulfillment, e-commerce and light industrial users in Henderson.

Leasing efforts for the project will be led by the CBRE team of Jake Higgins, Sean Zaher, and Garrett Toft. The project is designed by HPA Architecture. The civil engineer is Taney Engineering and TWC Construction is the general contractor.

About Seefried Properties:

Founded in 1984 by Ferdinand Seefried, Seefried Properties specializes in the development, leasing and management of industrial real estate in key markets across the U.S. Seefried leases and manages approximately 40 million square feet for its institutional and European clients and has developed, or is in the process of developing, approximately 190 million square feet of space valued in excess of $17 billion across 120+ markets. Based in Atlanta, the firm has regional offices in Dallas, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Phoenix. For more information, please visit www.seefriedproperties.com

About Clarion Partners, LLC:

Clarion Partners, LLC, has been a leading real estate investment manager for more than 39 years. Headquartered in New York, the firm maintains strategically located offices across the United States and Europe. With $71 billion in total real estate and debt assets under management, Clarion Partners offers a broad range of real estate strategies across the risk/return spectrum to 500 institutional investors across the globe. More information about the firm is available at www.clarionpartners.com.

Seefried Industrial Properties (PRNewsfoto/Seefried Industrial Properties) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Seefried Industrial Properties