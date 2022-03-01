IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kia America today announced February sales of 49,182 units, up 2.3-percent over February 2021. Monthly highlights include sales of Kia's EV models marking their best-ever monthly performance and shattering the previous record set in September 2021 by 181-percent. In addition, sales of the Niro line of electrified crossovers saw a 40-percent increase over the model line's best-ever February sales total set in 2017. The Telluride and K5 also broke previous model-specific February sales records by 13- and 5-percent, respectively.

Kia America’s February Sales Up Year-Over-Year (PRNewswire)

"Kia continues to outpace the industry and 'charge ahead' with the shift toward electrified vehicles as sales of our range of electric, hybrid and plug-in hybrid models continued to break records and now make up 13-percent of our sales," said Eric Watson, vice president, sales operations, Kia America. "With first-month sales of the all-electric Kia EV6 exceeding 2,100 units we are confident that even more consumers considering their own shift to electrified vehicles will now consider Kia."

In addition to sales, February saw several significant announcements coming from the brand, including:

Kia taking the number-one spot among all major U.S. automotive brands (mainstream and luxury) in the J.D. Power 2022 Vehicle Dependability Study (VDS).

The Chicago Auto Show debut of the 2023 Sportage PHEV, the latest electrified model to join the brand's lineup of award-winning SUVs

The 2022 Kia Telluride recognized as the Best 3-Row SUV for the Money by the editors of U.S. News & World Report in the publication's annual selection of "Best Car for the Money"

The debut of Kia's 13 th Super Bowl spot, entitled "Robo Dog" highlighting the all-new, all-electric EV6 and the brand's partnership with The Petfinder Foundation to help shelter animals find their forever homes.

Kia's renewal of the brand's long-standing sponsorship of the B.R.A.K.E.S. Teen Pro-Active Driving School

Kia America - about us

Headquartered in Irvine, California, Kia America continues to top automotive quality surveys and is recognized as one of the 100 Best Global Brands. Kia serves as the "Official Automotive Partner" of the NBA and offers a range of gasoline, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electrified vehicles sold through a network of nearly 750 dealers in the U.S., including several cars and SUVs proudly assembled in America.

For media information, including photography, visit www.kiamedia.com. To receive custom email notifications for press releases the moment they are published, subscribe at www.kiamedia.com/us/en/newsalert.



MONTH OF

FEBRUARY YEAR-TO-DATE Model 2022 2021 2022 2021 EV6 2,125 N/A 2,125 N/A Rio 2,045 2,191 3,678 3,924 Forte 8,141 7,370 13,889 14,391 K5/Optima 6,558 6,218 12,352 11,677 Cadenza N/A 46 N/A 101 Stinger 1,090 742 2,081 1,437 K900 N/A 14 N/A 34 Soul 5,059 4,915 8,949 10,292 Niro 3,008 1,296 5,262 2,558 Seltos 3,981 5,297 6,172 10,289 Sportage 2,689 7,033 8,682 12,946 Sorento 5,540 5,730 11,685 11,032 Telluride 7,618 6,637 14,408 13,263 Carnival/Sedona 1,328 573 2,387 1,083 Total 49,182 48,062 91,670 93,027

(PRNewsfoto/Kia Motors America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kia America