InventHelp Inventor Develops Medical Device for Accessing Veins (CKL-1375)

PITTSBURGH, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a nurse and I wanted to create a fast and simple means of making the veins in a patient's arm appear more prominent and easier to access," said an inventor, from Justice, Ill., "so I invented ACCUDAR. My design ensures intravenous medications would be properly delivered to an individual's bloodstream."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a device to facilitate drawing blood and starting IVs in various healthcare settings. In doing so, it enhances safety and it helps to reduce pain and bruising. It also saves time. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for medical facilities.

The original design was submitted to the Chicago sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-CKL-1375, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp