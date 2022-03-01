INTERNATIONAL GAME TECHNOLOGY PLC REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2021 RESULTS

- 2021 revenue increased 31% to $4.1 billion on double-digit growth across segments; met or exceeded all 2021 financial goals with key financial metrics above 2019 levels
LONDON, March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021. Today, at 8:00 a.m. EST, management will host a conference call and webcast to present the results; access details are provided below.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.(PRNewswire)

"Our 2021 financial results reflect the best revenue, profit, and cash flow performance in the last four years, meeting or exceeding target levels on strong performance across the portfolio," said Vince Sadusky, CEO of IGT. "We made important progress on several strategic objectives, and I am excited to be leading IGT in the next chapter of its evolution. We have set aggressive but achievable multi-year goals and we have a focused strategy to maximize value for all stakeholders."

"Improving leverage to 3.5x a year ahead of schedule enables us to pursue a balanced capital allocation framework that supports investing for growth, continued debt reduction, and the reinstatement of capital returns through quarterly dividends and share repurchases," said Max Chiara, CFO of IGT. "As we enter 2022, the Company is in a very good place with a solid financial condition and a strong foundation for further growth."

Overview of Consolidated Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results


Quarter Ended

Y/Y
Change
(%)

Constant
Currency
Change
(%)

Year Ended

Y/Y
Change
(%)

Constant
Currency
Change
(%)

All amounts from continuing operations
unless otherwise noted

December 31,

December 31,


2021


2020

2021


2020

(In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)











GAAP Financials:











Revenue











    Global Lottery

687


630

9%

12%

2,812


2,164

30%

28%

    Global Gaming

321


222

45%

45%

1,112


837

33%

32%

    Digital & Betting

42


33

25%

24%

165


115

44%

40%

Total revenue

1,050


885

19%

21%

4,089


3,115

31%

29%












Operating income/(loss)











    Global Lottery

217


195

11%

14%

1,088


642

69%

65%

    Global Gaming

36


(42)

NA

NA

43


(212)

NA

NA

    Digital & Betting

5


3

41%

19%

33


6

421%

383%

    Corporate support expense

(33)


(20)

(66)%

(76)%

(104)


(76)

(37)%

(33)%

    Other(1)

(39)


(40)

2%

2%

(158)


(468)

66%

66%

Total operating income/(loss)

186


96

93%

96%

902


(107)

NA

NA

Operating Income margin

18%


11%



22%


(3)%














Net cash provided by operating activities

396


251

58%


1,010


595

70%













Cash and cash equivalents 

591


907

(35)%


591


907

(35)%













Non-GAAP Financial Measures:











Adjusted EBITDA











    Global Lottery

336


313

7%

10%

1,545


1,086

42%

39%

    Global Gaming

66


(10)

NA

NA

173


(38)

NA

NA

    Digital & Betting

9


8

12%

3%

48


22

116%

105%

    Corporate support expense

(24)


(16)

(49)%

(62)%

(80)


(62)

(29)%

(24)%

Total Adjusted EBITDA

387


295

31%

33%

1,686


1,008

67%

64%

Adjusted EBITDA margin

37%


33%



41%


32%














Free cash flow

326


201

62%


771


340

127%













Net debt(2)






5,922


7,319

(19)%













(1) Primarily includes purchase price amortization

(2) Historical net debt recast to only reflect continuing operations

Note: Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of this news release

Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Key Highlights:

  • Hosted Investor Day introducing Grow, Innovate, and Optimize strategic initiatives to deliver compelling 2025 financial targets
  • Completed sale of Italy B2C gaming businesses; net proceeds used to reduce debt
  • Created stand-alone Digital & Betting segment; strengthened leadership with appointments of Joe Asher and Gil Rotem
  • Achieved over $200 million in OPtiMa structural cost savings versus 2019
  • Reinstated $0.20 per common share quarterly cash dividend; repurchased 1.5 million shares for $41 million at an average price of $27.22 per share
  • Awarded 10-year lottery contract with Connecticut Lottery Corporation, replacing an incumbent following a competitive procurement
  • Won "Casino Supplier of the Year" award in 2021 Global Gaming Awards London
  • Extended cashless momentum with several deployments and regulatory approval in Nevada
  • Company's lottery operations re-certified by World Lottery Association for Corporate Social Responsibility Standards and Responsible Gaming Framework for Suppliers

Full Year 2021 Financial Highlights:

Revenue of $4.1 billion, up 31% from $3.1 billion in the prior year, driven by impressive growth across segments

  • Global Lottery revenue of $2.8 billion, up from $2.2 billion, driven by 20% same-store sales growth and including around $165 million in benefits from certain discrete items in the first half of 2021
  • Global Gaming revenue rises 33% to $1.1 billion, as continued recovery drives key performance indicators higher
  • Digital & Betting revenue increases to $165 million, up 44%, propelled by new jurisdictions and customers

Operating income of $902 million, versus operating loss of $107 million in the prior-year period

  • Driven by double-digit revenue growth
  • Strong profit flow-through in Global Lottery segment enhanced by positive mix of high-margin Italy lottery sales; contribution of about $140 million from certain discrete items in the first half of 2021
  • Improved operating leverage from revenue growth coupled with benefit of structural cost savings in Global Gaming
  • Digital & Betting increases significantly on solid operating leverage

Net interest expense of $341 million, compared to $398 million in the prior year

  • Net proceeds from asset sale and free cash flow generation drove lower average debt balances
  • Proactive liability management actions lowered the average cost of debt

Provision for income taxes of $274 million versus $28 million in the prior year driven by significant increase in operating profitability and valuation allowances on deferred tax assets

Net income of $670 million compared to net loss of $839 million in the prior-year period

  • Significant increase in profit
  • Gain on sale of Italy gaming businesses
  • Goodwill impairment and non-cash foreign exchange losses in prior year

Adjusted EBITDA totaled nearly $1.7 billion, up 67% compared to the prior year; Adjusted EBITDA margin of 41%, among the highest level in Company history

Cash from operations was $1.0 billion compared to $595 million in the prior-year period

  • Strong performance and rigorous management of invested capital
  • Record free cash flow of $771 million, up from $340 million

Shareholder returns reinstated with $41 million deployed for $0.20 per share quarterly cash dividend and $41 million for share repurchases

Net debt of $5.9 billion, down $1.4 billion from $7.3 billion at December 31, 2020

  • Strong cash flow generation
  • Proceeds from sale of Italy B2C gaming businesses
  • Net debt leverage of 3.5x, down from 6.4x at December 31, 2020, the lowest level in Company history and achieving the 2022 leverage target a year early

Fourth Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:

Consolidated revenue of $1.0 billion, up 19% from $885 million in the prior-year period, on double-digit, constant currency growth across segments

  • Global Lottery revenue totals $687 million, up from $630 million in the prior year, on 8% same-store sales growth
  • Global Gaming revenue of $321 million, up 45% from the prior year, primarily driven by higher replacement unit sales and average selling prices
  • Digital & Betting revenue rises to $42 million compared to $33 million in the prior year, propelled by new jurisdictions and customers

Operating income of $186 million, nearly doubling from $96 million in the prior year

  • Revenue growth with strong profit flow-through
  • Sustained focus on cost discipline/avoidance

Net interest expense of $77 million, down from $101 million in the prior-year

  • Lower average debt balances
  • Proactive liability management actions lowered the average cost of debt

Provision for income taxes of $56 million, down from $73 million, as prior year impacted by non-deductible foreign exchange losses and valuation allowances on deferred tax assets

Net income was $55 million versus a net loss of $220 million due to increased profit and lower non-cash foreign exchange losses

Adjusted EBITDA of $387 million, up 31% from $295 million in the prior year

Cash from operations of $396 million, up 58% from $251 million in the prior-year period

  • Solid financial performance and invested capital management
  • Free cash flow of $326 million, up from $201 million
  • Record-level quarterly cash flow generation

Cash and Liquidity Update
Total liquidity of $2.3 billion as of December 31, 2021; $591 million in unrestricted cash and $1.7 billion in additional borrowing capacity

Recently received credit rating upgrades with Standard & Poor's rising to BB+ and Moody's to Ba2, both with a stable outlook

Other Developments
On January 20, 2022, the Company announced several Executive and Board leadership changes

  • Lorenzo Pellicioli to retire as Chairperson of the Board of Directors
  • Marco Sala appointed Executive Chair of the Board of Directors
  • Vincent Sadusky appointed CEO and Executive Director
  • Maria Pinelli appointed to the Board of Directors and Chair of the Audit Committee
  • Ashley M. Hunter appointed to the Board of Directors and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee

Yesterday, the Company announced an agreement to sell its Italian proximity payment business

  • €700 million purchase price; €630M enterprise value
  • Net proceeds primarily used to reduce debt
  • Transaction expected to close during the third quarter of 2022

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per common share

  • Ex-dividend date of March 14, 2022
  • Record date of March 15, 2022
  • Payment date of March 29, 2022

Reaffirming Full-year and Introducing First Quarter 2022 Outlook

Full-year

  • Revenue of ~$4.1 billion - $4.3 billion
  • Operating income margin of 20% - 22%
  • Cash from operations of $850 million - $1,000 million
  • Capital expenditures of $400 million - $450 million

First quarter

  • Revenue of ~$1.0 billion - $1.1 billion
  • Operating income margin of 20% - 22%

Outlook not adjusted for announced sale of Italian proximity payment business or any impact from the Russia/Ukraine conflict

Note: Certain totals in the tables included in this press release may not add due to rounding

Comparability of Results

All figures presented in this news release are prepared under U.S. GAAP, unless noted otherwise. Adjusted figures exclude the impact of items such as purchase accounting, impairment charges, restructuring expense, foreign exchange, and certain one-time, primarily transaction-related items. Reconciliations to the most directly comparable U.S. GAAP measures are included in the tables in this news release. Constant currency changes for 2021 are calculated using the same foreign exchange rates as the corresponding 2020 period. Management uses non-GAAP financial measures to understand and compare operating results across accounting periods, for internal budgeting and forecasting purposes, and to evaluate the Company's financial performance. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures reflect the Company's ongoing business in a manner that allows for meaningful period-to-period comparisons and analysis of business trends. These constant currency changes and non-GAAP financial measures should however be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, the Company's reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Amounts reported in millions are computed based on amounts in thousands. As a result, the sum of the components may not equal the total amount reported in millions due to rounding. Certain columns and rows within tables may not add due to the use of rounded numbers. Percentages and earnings per share amounts presented are calculated from the underlying unrounded amounts.

About IGT
IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivalled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.IGT.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall", "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2020 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. Nothing in this news release is intended, or is to be construed, as a profit forecast or to be interpreted to mean that the financial performance of International Game Technology PLC for the current or any future financial years will necessarily match or exceed the historical published financial performance or International Game Technology PLC, as applicable. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Management supplements the reporting of financial information, determined under GAAP, with certain non-GAAP financial information. Management believes the non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but it is not intended to nor should it be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. The Company encourages investors to review its financial statements and publicly-filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure.

Adjusted EBITDA represents net income (loss) from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) before income taxes, interest expense, foreign exchange gain (loss), other non-operating expenses, depreciation, impairment losses, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income), and certain other non-recurring items. Other non-recurring items are infrequent in nature and are not reflective of ongoing operational activities. For the business segments, Adjusted EBITDA represents segment operating income (loss) before depreciation, amortization (service revenue, purchase accounting and non-purchase accounting), restructuring expenses, stock-based compensation, litigation expense (income) and certain other non-recurring items.

Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents debt (a GAAP measure, calculated as long-term obligations plus short-term borrowings) minus capitalized debt issuance costs and cash and cash equivalents. Cash and cash equivalents are subtracted from the GAAP measure because they could be used to reduce the Company's debt obligations. Management believes that net debt is a useful measure to monitor leverage and evaluate the balance sheet.

Net debt leverage and Leverage are non-GAAP financial measures that represents the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to Adjusted EBITDA for the last twelve months ("LTM") prior to such date. Prior to the disposal of the Italian B2C gaming businesses in the second quarter of 2021, management calculated the Net debt leverage ratio as the ratio of Net debt as of a particular balance sheet date to the LTM of Adjusted EBITDA – combined prior to such date. Management believes that Net debt leverage is a useful measure to assess our financial strength and ability to incur incremental indebtedness when making key investment decisions.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing IGT's ability to fund its activities, including debt service and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

Constant currency is a non-GAAP financial measure that expresses the current financial data using the prior-year/period exchange rate (i.e., the exchange rates used in preparing the financial statements for the prior year). Management believes that constant currency is a useful measure to compare period-to-period results without regard to the impact of fluctuating foreign currency exchange rates.

A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the tables in this release. The tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Select Performance and KPI data: (In $ millions, unless otherwise noted)

GLOBAL LOTTERY


Q4'21


Q4'20


Y/Y
Change
(%)


Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)


FY'21


FY'20


Y/Y
Change
(%)


Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)

Revenue

















Service

















Operating and facilities management contracts


608


549


11%


13%


2,569


1,944


32%


30%

Upfront license fee amortization


(50)


(52)


5%


—%


(206)


(200)


(3)%


—%

Operating and facilities management contracts, net


558


497


12%


15%


2,363


1,744


35%


33%

Other


87


86


1%


6%


327


299


10%


7%

Total service revenue


646


583


11%


13%


2,690


2,043


32%


29%


















Product sales


42


47


(11)%


(10)%


123


121


1%


—%

Total revenue


687


630


9%


12%


2,812


2,164


30%


28%


















Operating income


217


195


11%


14%


1,088


642


69%


65%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)


336


313


7%


10%


1,545


1,086


42%


39%



































Global same-store sales growth (%)

















Instant ticket & draw games


6.6%


8.2%






18.1%


1.6%





Multi-jurisdiction jackpots


21.7%


4.5%






46.4%


(17.0%)





Total


7.7%


7.9%






20.1%


0.1%






















 North America and Rest of world same-store sales
growth (%)

















Instant ticket & draw games


6.3%


10.7%






12.7%


7.3%





Multi-jurisdiction jackpots


21.7%


4.5%






46.4%


(17.0%)





Total


7.8%


10.1%






15.6%


4.7%






















Italy same-store sales growth (%)

















Instant ticket & draw games


7.7%


0.4%






38.9%


(16.1%)






















(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details



GLOBAL GAMING


Q4'21


Q4'20


Y/Y
Change
(%)


Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)


FY'21


FY'20


Y/Y
Change
(%)


Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)

Revenue

















Service

















Terminal


109


85


29%


29%


424


298


42%


42%

Systems, software, and other


54


48


12%


13%


206


186


11%


11%

Total service revenue


163


133


23%


24%


630


483


30%


30%


















Product sales

















Terminal


110


59


85%


87%


339


205


65%


63%

Other


48


30


60%


61%


143


148


(4)%


(5)%

Total product sales revenue


158


89


77%


78%


482


354


36%


34%

Total revenue


321


222


45%


45%


1,112


837


33%


32%


















Operating income (loss)


36


(42)


NA


NA


43


(212)


NA


NA

Adjusted EBITDA(1)


66


(10)


NA


NA


173


(38)


NA


NA


















Installed base units

















Casino


47,732


48,232


(1%)




47,732


48,232


(1%)



Casino - L/T lease (2)


1,117


1,068


5%




1,117


1,068


5%



Total installed base units


48,849


49,300


(1%)




48,849


49,300


(1%)




















Installed base units (by geography)

















US & Canada


33,437


34,275


(2%)




33,437


34,275


(2%)



Rest of world


15,412


15,025


3%




15,412


15,025


3%



Total installed base units


48,849


49,300


(1%)




48,849


49,300


(1%)




















Yields (by geography)(3), in absolute $

















US & Canada


$38.95


$27.88


40%




$37.62


$24.34


55%



Rest of world


$5.39


$3.33


62%




$4.42


$3.67


20%



Total yields


$28.27


$20.32


39%




$27.11


$18.06


50%




















Global machine units sold

















New/expansion


(11)


666


NA




3,049


3,046


—%



Replacement


7,377


3,662


101%




20,758


11,616


79%



Total machine units sold


7,366


4,328


70%




23,807


14,662


62%




















US & Canada machine units sold

















New/expansion


(452)


668


NA




1,335


2,753


(52%)



Replacement


5,547


2,636


110%




14,759


8,009


84%



Total machine units sold


5,095


3,304


54%




16,094


10,762


50%





































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

(2) Excluded from yield calculations due to treatment as sales-type leases

(3) Excludes Casino L/T lease units due to treatment as sales-type leases, comparability on a Y/Y basis hindered due to fewer active units



































GLOBAL GAMING (Continued)


Q4'21


Q4'20


Y/Y
Change
(%)


Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)


FY'21


FY'20


Y/Y
Change
(%)


Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)

Rest of world machine units sold

















New/expansion


441


(2)


NA




1,714


293


485%



Replacement


1,830


1,026


78%




5,999


3,607


66%



Total  machine units sold


2,271


1,024


122%




7,713


3,900


98%





































Average selling price (ASP), in absolute $

















US & Canada


15,300


14,200


8%




14,300


14,200


1%



Rest of world


13,400


10,400


29%




13,500


12,400


9%



Total ASP


14,700


13,300


11%




14,100


13,800


2%




















Gaming systems revenue


42


38


11%




149


136


9%








































































DIGITAL & BETTING


Q4'21


Q4'20


Y/Y
Change
(%)


Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)


FY'21


FY'20


Y/Y
Change
(%)


Constant
Currency
Change
(%) (1)

Revenue

















Service


41


33


24%


22%


163


114


44%


39%

Product sales


1



347%


348%


1


1


55%


55%

Total revenue


42


33


25%


24%


165


115


44%


40%


















Operating income


5


3


41%


19%


33


6


421%


383%

Adjusted EBITDA(1)


9


8


12%


3%


48


22


116%


105%



































CONSOLIDATED

















Revenue (by geography)

















US & Canada


591


490


21%


20%


2,250


1,748


29%


28%

Italy


305


266


15%


20%


1,300


862


51%


46%

Rest of world


154


130


19%


22%


539


505


7%


4%

Total revenue


1,050


885


19%


21%


4,089


3,116


31%


29%



































(1) Non-GAAP measure; see disclaimer on page 6 and reconciliations to the most directly comparable GAAP measure in Appendix for further details

International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Operations

($ in millions and shares in thousands, except per share amounts)

Unaudited










For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Service revenue

850


749


3,483


2,640

Product sales

200


136


606


476

Total revenue

1,050


885


4,089


3,115









Cost of services

452


440


1,754


1,634

Cost of product sales

124


103


377


346

Selling, general and administrative

222


196


810


707

Research and development

59


51


238


191

Restructuring

7


(2)


6


45

Goodwill impairment




296

Other operating expense


1


1


4

Total operating expenses

864


789


3,187


3,223









Operating income (loss)

186


96


902


(107)









Interest expense, net

77


101


341


398

Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(4)


155


(66)


309

Other expense (income), net

2


(1)


98


33

Total non-operating expenses

75


255


373


740

Income (loss) from continuing operations before
provision for income taxes

111


(159)


529


(848)

Provision for income taxes

56


73


274


28

Income (loss) from continuing operations

55


(232)


255


(875)

Income from discontinued operations, net of tax


12


24


37

Gain on sale of discontinued operations, net of tax



391


Income from discontinued operations


12


415


37

Net income (loss)

55


(220)


670


(839)

Less: Net income attributable to non-controlling
interests from continuing operations

35


24


190


64

Less: Net (loss) income attributable to non-controlling
interests from discontinued operations


(2)


(2)


(5)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC

19


(242)


482


(898)









Net income (loss) from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC per common share - basic

0.10


(1.25)


0.32


(4.59)

Net income (loss) from continuing operations
attributable to IGT PLC per common share - diluted

0.09


(1.25)


0.31


(4.59)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per
common share - basic

0.10


(1.18)


2.35


(4.39)

Net income (loss) attributable to IGT PLC per
common share - diluted

0.09


(1.18)


2.33


(4.39)

Weighted-average shares - basic

204,673


204,857


204,954


204,725

Weighted-average shares - diluted

206,996


204,857


206,795


204,725

International Game Technology PLC


Consolidated Balance Sheets


($ in millions)


Unaudited








December 31,



2021


2020


Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

591


907


Restricted cash and cash equivalents

218


199


Trade and other receivables, net

903


846


Inventories

183


169


Other current assets

589


480


Assets held for sale

4


839


Total current assets

2,487


3,440


Systems, equipment and other assets related to contracts, net

937


1,068


Property, plant and equipment, net

119


132


Operating lease right-of-use assets

283


288


Goodwill

4,656


4,713


Intangible assets, net

1,413


1,577


Other non-current assets

1,429


1,774


Total non-current assets

8,836


9,552


Total assets

11,322


12,992







Liabilities and shareholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable

1,035


1,126


Current portion of long-term debt


393


Short-term borrowings

52



Other current liabilities

828


846


Liabilities held for sale


250


Total current liabilities

1,914


2,615


Long-term debt, less current portion

6,477


7,857


Deferred income taxes

368


333


Operating lease liabilities

269


266


Other non-current liabilities

323


360


Total non-current liabilities

7,437


8,816


Total liabilities

9,351


11,431


Commitments and contingencies





IGT PLC's shareholders' equity

1,282


777


Non-controlling interests

689


784


Total shareholders' equity

1,971


1,561


Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

11,322


12,992


International Game Technology PLC

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

($ in millions)

Unaudited










For the three months ended


For the year ended


December 31,


December 31,


2021


2020


2021


2020

Cash flows from operating activities








Net income (loss)

55


(220)


670


(839)

Less: Income from discontinued operations


12


415


37

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) from continuing operations to net cash provided by
operating activities from continuing operations:








Depreciation

79


90


325


355

Amortization of upfront license fees

53


55


216


210

Amortization

51


51


201


211

Loss on extinguishment of debt



92


28

Deferred income taxes

(17)


28


38


(78)

Stock-based compensation

13


4


35


(7)

Debt issuance cost amortization

4


6


19


21

Goodwill impairment




296

Gain on sale of assets

(3)



(9)


Foreign exchange (gain) loss, net

(4)


155


(66)


309

Other non-cash items, net

2


(1)


7


(2)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities, excluding the effects of acquisitions and
dispositions:








Trade and other receivables

89


(95)


(95)


74

Inventories

(1)


26


(13)


17

Accounts payable

41


49


(36)


5

Other assets and liabilities

37


116


41


31

Net cash provided by operating activities from continuing operations

396


251


1,010


595

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities from discontinued operations


4


(31)


271

Net cash provided by operating activities

396


255


978


866









Cash flows from investing activities








Capital expenditures

(71)


(50)


(238)


(255)

Proceeds from sale of assets

6


3


21


9

Other



1


12

Net cash used in investing activities from continuing operations

(64)


(48)


(216)


(233)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities from discontinued operations


(14)


852


(35)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(64)


(62)


636


(269)









Cash flows from financing activities








Principal payments on long-term debt



(2,846)


(959)

Payments in connection with the extinguishment of debt



(85)


(25)

Net receipts from (payments of) financial liabilities

2


(29)


(50)


67

Payments of debt issuance costs



(14)


(22)

Net (repayments of) proceeds from Revolving Credit Facilities


(175)


17


(29)

Net proceeds from (payments of) short-term borrowings

33



51


(7)

Proceeds from long-term debt



1,339


750

Repurchases of common stock

(41)



(41)


Dividends paid

(41)



(41)


(41)

Dividends paid - non-controlling interests

(2)



(91)


(136)

Return of capital - non-controlling interests

(34)


(32)


(127)


(32)

Capital increase - non-controlling interests


5


12


8

Other

(10)


(3)


(23)


(11)

Net cash used in financing activities

(94)


(234)


(1,898)


(438)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

238


(40)


(284)


159

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash
equivalents

(17)


30


(37)


76

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the
period

588


1,140


1,129


894

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period

808


1,129


808


1,129

Less: Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents of discontinued
operations


23



23

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period of
continuing operations

808


1,106


808


1,106









Supplemental Cash Flow Information:








Interest paid

46


37


369


410

Income taxes paid

85


51


188


89

International Game Technology PLC

Net Debt

($ in millions)

Unaudited








December 31,



2021


2020

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2022



1,004

4.750% Senior Secured Euro Notes due February 2023



1,038

5.350% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due October 2023


61


61

3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due July 2024


564


610

6.500% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due February 2025


1,093


1,092

4.125% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due April 2026


744


3.500% Senior Secured Euro Notes due June 2026


844


913

6.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2027


745


744

2.375% Senior Secured Euro Notes due April 2028


562


608

5.250% Senior Secured U.S. Dollar Notes due January 2029


744


743

Senior Secured Notes


5,357


6,813






Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027


1,121


1,044

Long-term debt, less current portion


6,477


7,857






Euro Term Loan Facilities due January 2027



393

Current portion of long-term debt



393






Short-term borrowings


52


Total debt


6,529


8,250






Less: Cash and cash equivalents


591


907

Less: Debt issuance costs, net - Revolving Credit Facilities due July 2024


17


24

Net debt


5,922


7,319






Note: Net debt is a non-GAAP financial measure





International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited
















For the three months ended December 31, 2021



Global
Lottery


Global
Gaming


Digital &
Betting


Business
Segment
Total


Corporate
and Other


Total IGT
PLC

Income from continuing operations












55

Provision for income taxes












56

Interest expense, net












77

Foreign exchange gain, net












(4)

Other non-operating expense, net












2

Operating income (loss)


217


36


5


258


(72)


186

Depreciation


47


29


4


79



79

Amortization - service revenue (1)


53




53



53

Amortization - non-purchase accounting


9


1



11


1


12

Amortization - purchase accounting






39


39

Restructuring


8


(4)



4


3


7

Stock-based compensation


3


4



7


6


13

Adjusted EBITDA


336


66


9


411


(24)


387



























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing
operations












396

Capital expenditures












(71)

Free Cash Flow












326








































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees









International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited
















For the three months ended December 31, 2020



Global
Lottery


Global
Gaming


Digital &
Betting


Business
Segment
Total


Corporate
and Other


Total IGT
PLC

Loss from continuing operations












(232)

Provision for income taxes












73

Interest expense, net












101

Foreign exchange loss, net












155

Other non-operating income, net












(1)

Operating income (loss)


195


(42)


3


156


(60)


96

Depreciation


54


32


4


90



90

Amortization - service revenue (1)


55




55



55

Amortization - non-purchase accounting


8


2



10


1


11

Amortization - purchase accounting






40


40

Restructuring



(2)


1


(2)



(2)

Stock-based compensation


1


1



2


2


4

Other (2)






1


1

Adjusted EBITDA


313


(10)


8


311


(16)


295



























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing
operations












251

Capital expenditures












(50)

Free Cash Flow












201








































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees









(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs









International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited
















For the year ended December 31, 2021



Global
Lottery


Global
Gaming


Digital &
Betting


Business
Segment
Total


Corporate
and Other


Total IGT
PLC

Income from continuing operations












255

Provision for income taxes












274

Interest expense, net












341

Foreign exchange gain, net












(66)

Other non-operating expense, net












98

Operating income (loss)


1,088


43


33


1,164


(262)


902

Depreciation


191


121


15


326


(1)


325

Amortization - service revenue (1)


216




216



216

Amortization - non-purchase accounting


34


5



40


3


43

Amortization - purchase accounting






158


158

Restructuring


8


(4)


(1)


3


2


6

Stock-based compensation


8


8


1


17


18


35

Other (2)






1


1

Adjusted EBITDA


1,545


173


48


1,766


(80)


1,686



























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing
operations












1,010

Capital expenditures












(238)

Free Cash Flow












771








































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees









(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs










International Game Technology PLC

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

($ in millions)

Unaudited
















For the year ended December 31, 2020



Global
Lottery


Global
Gaming


Digital &
Betting


Business
Segment
Total


Corporate
and Other


Total IGT
PLC

Loss from continuing operations












(875)

Provision for income taxes












28

Interest expense, net












398

Foreign exchange loss, net












309

Other non-operating expense, net












33

Operating income (loss)


642


(212)


6


436


(544)


(107)

Goodwill impairment






296


296

Depreciation


201


138


14


354


1


355

Amortization - service revenue (1)


210




210



210

Amortization - non-purchase accounting


30


7



38


3


41

Amortization - purchase accounting






170


170

Restructuring


5


32


2


39


6


45

Stock-based compensation


(3)


(4)



(7)



(7)

Other (2)






4


4

Adjusted EBITDA


1,086


(38)


22


1,070


(62)


1,008



























Cash flows from operating activities - continuing
operations












595

Capital expenditures












(255)

Free Cash Flow












340








































(1) Includes amortization of upfront license fees









(2) Primarily includes transaction-related costs









