Ferrari's 75th Anniversary celebrated by Coast to Copper Blossom Trail Run in March

MONTEREY, Calif., Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Concours at Pasadera joins with Monterey Motorsports to rev up the 2022 car collector season celebrating Ferrari's 75th Anniversary beginning with a Press Party on March 17th at The Club at Pasadera's famed courtyard.

The annual Summer Concours launches the famed Car Week on the Monterey Peninsula. For its first-ever Spring event, it will host a four-day extravaganza from March 17-20 — highlighted by the Coast to Copper Blossom Trail Run. A collector car gathering unlike any other.

The event begins with 60 cars chosen from Ferrari, Porsche, Jaguar, and Mercedes, plus award-winning Alumni exhibitors from previous Concours at Pasadera gatherings. The application period ends on Feb. 15.

Following is the schedule of events:

Thursday, March 17: On Thursday night, 60 drivers stage their cars in the Pasadera Courtyard during the wine and cheese Press Party at The Club at Pasadera.





Friday, March 18 : The event launches from The Market at Pebble Beach with a light breakfast. Drivers will pass through parts of the original Pebble Beach Forest Race Course made famous from 1950-1956. They will continue on to it' successor, Laguna Seca Raceway, and then on to dairy-rich Hilmar in the San Joaquin Valley , known worldwide for its exceptional cheese. After lunch and a cheese factory tour, drivers will continue through the Valley's almond blossom fields to the Sierra Foothills and Copper Valley. Once drivers and guests have checked into their accommodations, they will enjoy a welcome reception at Quail Creek.





Saturday, March 19 : Activities begin with an "on the go" breakfast at The Club at Copper Valley. Excursion options include lunch at Yosemite's Ahwahnee . The day concludes with a banquet at The Copper Valley Club.





Sunday, March 20 : Exhibiting drivers will showcase their cars at the Copperopolis Town Square on Sunday at 10 a.m. , with awards by Tiffany presented to the winners at the Concours at Copper Valley.

Concours Poster

The first-ever Coast to Copper Blossom Trail Run poster has been created by Lyn Hiner in commemoration of Ferrari's 75th anniversary. Titled "Gabrielle," there will be a limited edition of 100 signed prints and 25 very rare artist proofs, signed and numbered with a certificate of authenticity and original sketch.

More information Registration for the event can be found at montereymotorsports.com/the-coast-to-copper.

