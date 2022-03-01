DTEN Mate Delivers New Wireless, Touch-Driven Control For All Zoom Rooms Devices

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest innovation from DTEN is now available: DTEN Mate, the multi-purpose, touchscreen tablet designed to manage and enhance Zoom meeting experiences. DTEN Mate is the only wireless, touchscreen compatible appliance to support Zoom Rooms Controller (ZRC).

Developed in close conjunction with Zoom, DTEN Mate works as a controller with any existing Zoom Rooms hardware, including DTEN's award-winning devices. Start a meeting, share a screen, control the camera — all these functions and more are enabled through the device's 10.1-inch LED display with high capacitive touchscreen. Plus, because DTEN Mate is wireless, users can control meetings from their chair, in full camera view, remaining entirely visible to remote attendees.

"When running a video conference, you often can't fully participate; meeting logistics require your attention," says Rick Corteville, Chief Marketing Officer at DTEN. "DTEN Mate places all the meeting controls at your fingertips, restoring your in-meeting experience and allowing complete focus on your collaborations."

DTEN Mate empowers even more immersive control when paired with select DTEN devices. Interactive annotating and whiteboarding are available, allowing users to present from anywhere in the room. This functionality is currently available with DTEN GO and will be expanded to other DTEN devices in the coming months.

In development of DTEN Mate, special attention was paid to ergonomics and sleek design. It is designed so users can both hold and interact with the screen simultaneously. Automatic flip technology adapts to right- or left-handed users on the fly. Like all DTEN products, DTEN Mate takes only minutes to set-up, features one-tap to start, and is intuitive to use.

Adding to its versatility, DTEN Mate may also be used as a Zoom Rooms Scheduling Display, to reserve spaces, check room availability and streamline bookings. Corteville notes, "With its multiple functions and easy scalability, DTEN Mate is a welcome addition to the hybrid workplace and meeting spaces of any size."

DTEN Mate is in-stock now at DTEN.com, priced at $598 (USD); the companion DTEN Mate Dock is included. The dock enables contact-free charging; additionally, when DTEN Mate is used as a room scheduler, the dock serves as an easy-to-install wall mount.

DTEN is changing the way people connect and collaborate through immersive, video-first devices and subscription services. Our solutions are found in businesses, schools, homes, and hybrid environments worldwide, delivering intuitive, high-quality, and real-life video conference experiences for every meeting space. As recipient of multiple international awards, DTEN is recognized for plug-and-play simplicity, superior audiovisual clarity, and fluent, elegant designs. DTEN was founded in 2015 and headquartered in San Jose, California; Zoom Video Communications, Inc. is an investor. Find more at www.DTEN.com.

