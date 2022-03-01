ATERIAN INVESTMENT PARTNERS ANNOUNCES BRIAN KING HAS JOINED BOARD OF VANDER-BEND MANUFACTURING AS EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

NEW YORK and CORAL GABLES, Fla., March 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aterian Investment Partners ("Aterian"), a private equity firm, announces that Brian King has joined the Board of its portfolio company Vander-Bend Manufacturing, Inc. ("Vander-Bend", or the "Company") as Executive Chairman.

Most recently, Brian is the former President and CEO of Viant Medical, a leading global contract manufacturing services provider to the medical device industry. Under his leadership, Viant quadrupled in size to become an end-to-end industry leader generating more than $1 Billion of Revenue. Prior to Viant, Brian spent over a decade at Covidien, where he held positions of increasing responsibility including Group President of Covidien's $2 Billion emerging markets division as well as President of Covidien's Asian operations. Brian has more than 25 years of experience as a global operating executive with both public and private companies focused on medical devices and other specialty end market services. Brian is an honors graduate of the United States Naval Academy, holds a Master's in civil engineering from Pennsylvania State University and a Master of Business Administration from Harvard University.

Brandon Bethea, Co-Founder and Partner at Aterian, said, "We are thrilled to add Brian to the Vander-Bend team as Executive Chairman. When we decided to establish this position, Brian was immediately our first choice. He has a unique blend of differentiated strategic insight, deep industry experience as well as a demonstrated track record of success at each stop in his career. We are also energized by the relationships Brian has established; not just with us at Aterian but also with members of the Vander-Bend team including Greg Biggs, Vander-Bend's CEO. We look forward to working closely with Brian as we collaborate on the ongoing development of Vander-Bend into a pre-eminent specialty contract manufacturing services provider to the medical technology industry."

Brian King commented, "I am excited to join the Board of Vander-Bend. Vander-Bend is a special company with a tremendous set of growth opportunities in front of it. Vander-Bend also has terrific people which is the hallmark of any great organization. Greg and his team's passion for the business, paired with the Aterian teams' enthusiastic support, is certainly infectious. I look forward to working closely with both Vander-Bend and Aterian as we focus on the Company's continued evolution into a world-class operation."

Greg Biggs, Vander-Bend's CEO said, "Having Brian join the Board as Executive Chairman is an exciting milestone for the business and a tremendous validation for Vander-Bend and everyone who works for the Company. During my more than three decades at Vander-Bend, I've had the pleasure of being part of the Company's development from a single-site, family-run organization into an industry leading, multi-site organization with nearly a thousand employees and unmatched capabilities. And yet all of us at Vander-Bend know there is still so much more we can accomplish. I am truly delighted to have Brian as a teammate on this unfolding journey."

About Aterian Investment Partners

Aterian Investment Partners manages approximately $1.5 billion of committed capital and invests in industry-leading, middle market businesses. In collaboration with management, Aterian supports investments throughout an organization, from people to processes, equipment, technology, and social governance, among other areas.

About Vander-Bend Manufacturing

Headquartered in San Jose, California, Vander-Bend is a best-in-class provider of design, prototype and scale manufacturing solutions across the full product life cycle serving the medical technology and other high growth industries.

