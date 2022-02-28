Wealth Solutions Report Launches WSR Pathfinder Awards with Announcement of Top Black Leaders in Wealth Management Category

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealth Solutions Report (WSR) – the digital media platform featuring insights, analysis and commentary for the wealth management space – today announced the launch of the WSR Pathfinder Awards.

The invitation-only award series honors senior executives who have achieved prominence in the wealth management space, and who are role models for persons of minority and underrepresented backgrounds, while exemplifying the importance of driving greater diversity and inclusivity across the industry.

WSR concluded Black History Month with the kick-off of the inaugural Top Black Leaders in Wealth Management category of the WSR Pathfinder Awards, recognizing the following winners:

Co-recipients Emlen Miles-Mattingly and Dasarte Yarnway, Co-Founders of Onyx Advisor Network, a platform providing a robust suite of resources to minority-led firms in the advisory space, and each a successful financial advisory firm founder in his own right.

Kevin Beard , Chief Growth Officer of Atria Wealth Solutions, who, along with his co-founders, drove Atria Wealth Solutions from startup to industry giant in only five years.

Alex David , President and CEO of Stifel Independent Advisors, which he joined last year after 13 years propelling growth at Wells Fargo Advisors, including 8 years as Head of Branch Development and Marketing at its independent brokerage arm, Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Networks.

Larry Roth, CEO of Wealth Solutions Report, said, "We're delighted to launch the WSR Pathfinder Awards to honor minority leadership and promote diversity in our industry. This award series will span several categories over the course of this year, with the aim of generating more meaningful conversations about how to increase diversity and inclusivity in the wealth management space across a broad range of underrepresented groups, beginning with the Top Black Leaders in Wealth Management category."

"Our editorial staff spent hours examining a worthy group of industry-leading candidates through a broad range of criteria to arrive at these winners," said Mr. Roth. "We could not find a more inspiring group of senior executives than Kevin Beard, Alex David, Emlen Miles-Mattingly and Dasarte Yarnway. We congratulate them on being honored as WSR Pathfinder Awardees, and we look forward to rolling out further categories in this award series, starting with recognition for key women leaders in the wealth management space, coinciding with Women's History Month in March."

