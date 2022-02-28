InventHelp Inventor Develops Accessory for Rideshare Vehicles (LJD-101)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a rideshare driver and I wanted to create an accessory to remind backseat passengers to buckle their seat belts," said an inventor, from Corona, N.Y., "so I invented the G C BUTTON. My design eliminates the need to worry about unbuckled customers in the back."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The invention provides an effective reminder for rideshare passenger to fasten their safety belts. In doing so, it eliminates the need for the driver to ask the passengers. As a result, it enhances safety and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for rideshare vehicle drivers, taxi drivers, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-LJD-101, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InventHelp