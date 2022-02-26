Knights of Columbus Makes Pledge to Ukraine, Sets Goal of Initial $2 Million in Aid Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly calls on Knights worldwide to pray for peace and stand in solidarity with the Ukrainian people

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Feb. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Knights of Columbus today announced a commitment of $1 million for immediate distribution to support Ukrainian refugees, including Ukrainian Knights and their families impacted by the recent Russian invasion of their country. The organization has also launched the Ukraine Solidarity Fund, an international fundraising campaign among its members that will match all funds raised up to an additional $500,000.

(PRNewsfoto/Knights of Columbus) (PRNewswire)

In a message to Knights around the world, Supreme Knight Patrick Kelly encouraged the organization's more than 2 million members to respond with continued prayers and material support.

"The situation in Ukraine is dire and worsening. The people of Ukraine and our brother Knights in that nation need our help," the supreme knight wrote.

The relief funding will be used to provide shelter, food, medical supplies, clothing and religious goods, as well as other humanitarian needs as identified, both directly in Ukraine and through refugee sites in Poland. The Knights will work with both the Latin and Greek Catholic Churches in Ukraine, with dioceses and K of C councils in Poland, and with international humanitarian aid agencies to address needs quickly and effectively. Should fundraising efforts exceed immediate needs, consideration will be given to assist widows and orphans of brother Knights killed as a result of military action, and for assistance in resettlement and rebuilding for communities displaced by conflict and war.

In a video message to the more than 1,800 Knights of Columbus in Ukraine, Supreme Knight Kelly said, "In this time of intense danger, know that your brother Knights of Columbus around the world are praying for you, your families and all the people of Ukraine. We ask that our Lord protect you and your loved ones and restore peace in your land. We ask that he give you strength and courage to persevere."

The supreme knight's entire video message can be viewed here: https://bit.ly/35pUxOo

For additional information about the Knights of Columbus Ukraine Solidarity Fund and how to donate, please click here: kofc.org/secure/en/donate/ukraine.html

About the Knights of Columbus

In 1882, Blessed Michael McGivney, a young parish priest in New Haven, Conn., founded the Knights of Columbus to serve the needs of a largely immigrant Catholic community. What began as a small fraternal benefit society has since grown into one of the world's leading international charitable organizations, with 2 million members in more than 16,000 local councils. During the past year, Knights around the world donated more than 47 million service hours and $150 million for worthy causes in their communities. The Knights of Columbus also offers extensive life insurance products to members and their families. Knights of Columbus Insurance currently has more than $116 billion of life insurance policies in force and was named by Forbes as one of America's Best Insurance Companies 2022. In addition, the Knights provides investment services in accord with Catholic social teaching through Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors, which holds nearly $30 billion in assets under management. Based on the founding principles of charity, unity and fraternity, the Order remains committed to strengthening Catholic families and parishes and to practicing faith in action through service to all in need. To learn more or to join the Knights of Columbus, please visit kofc.org/join.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Knights of Columbus