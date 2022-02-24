Stagwell (STGW) Enhances Capabilities in Middle East and North Africa via Additional Affiliate Partnerships with Orient Planet Group, Phronesis Group, and FLC <span class="legendSpanClass">Leading communications, creative, production and data-driven strategy consulting firms in MENA join the challenger marketing network's roster of over 50 affiliates worldwide</span>

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW), the challenger network built to transform marketing, today announced a meaningful expansion of its global footprint across MENA with three affiliate partnerships: public relations and marketing network Orient Planet Group, data-driven strategy consulting firm, Phronesis Group, and events and talent management firm FLC. Together, the affiliates scale Stagwell's leading digital transformation, creative production and modern media services while expanding the roster of local and international talent available to Stagwell and its growing global client roster.

Each will collaborate with Stagwell's flagship global media agency Assembly in MENA and existing regional affiliate partner Brand New Galaxy. Additionally, the new affiliates will benefit from best-in-class product solutions in the Stagwell Marketing Cloud, a suite of business transformation solutions for in-house marketing teams.

"Now in its second year, the Global Affiliate Program continues to allow Stagwell to chart agile global expansion and collaborate with regional experts to drive international value for brands. said Mark Penn, Chairman and CEO, Stagwell. "Our partners at Orient Planet Group are already deeply entrenched with teams across the network, and I'm excited to build on our new partnerships with Phronesis and FLC as we continue our mission to transform marketing."

The new affiliates are leaders in creative production, digital media, and data-driven strategy consulting:

Phronesis Group is a global strategy consulting firm which helps clients achieve global growth through more effective and efficient marketing communications executions. Focused on measurable client outcomes, Phronesis is headquartered in Chicago with offices in the UK, EU, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia , UAE and Indo-Pacific Region, where they serve a distinct portfolio of clients. These clients include BOD's and CXO's of Fortune 100 global corporations, sovereign wealth funds, private equity firms and ministries from emerging market countries.

North Africa and the Middle East . Orient Planet's expertise in creative communications coupled with contemporary thinking provides unparalleled marketing communications services to its clients across numerous sectors. Orient Planet Group Orient Planet Group is one of the most rapidly growing public relations, marketing and communications consultancies inand the. Orient Planet's expertise in creative communications coupled with contemporary thinking provides unparalleled marketing communications services to its clients across numerous sectors. Orient Planet Group recently extended its strategic partnership with Stagwell global communications firm Allison+Partners, scaling their combined expertise in the region.

FLC is a leading Dubai -based production & model management agency that services clients across two key verticals – Print & Video Productions and Fashion Shows – while supporting casting via a range of local and international models, casts, photographers, and stylists.

"Phronesis is excited to be joining Stagwell through their affiliate partnership program. After an exhaustive review, we found that Stagwell possessed the extraordinary talent, services and will to challenge the traditional holding company status quo with an execution ecosystem that our clients expect," said Jeffrey Hupe, Chief Executive Officer of Phronesis Group. "Unlike other strategy consulting firms, we partner with our clients through the entire process from strategy to execution to help them realize growth outcomes that deliver business value. Our highly disciplined delivery and services execution model is now aligned with a global, premier marketing services holding company that will finally meet client demands by truly integrating their arsenal of services.

"Orient Planet Group is well-entrenched in the Middle East and North Africa with in-depth understanding of the local landscape," said Nidal Abou Zaki, Founder and Managing Director of Orient Planet Group. "As the regional affiliate of Stagwell and Allison+Partners and having maintained a strong network and long-standing partnerships over the years, we are encouraged to see more organizations engaging and connecting with their markets across a diverse population."

To date, Stagwell's Global Affiliate Program has added over 50 partners representing countries across Latin America, MENA, Asia-Pacific, and Eastern Europe. In addition to expansion via this program, Stagwell in January 2022 launched an international office in Singapore to accelerate its growth in APAC.

About Stagwell Inc.

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 10,000+ specialists in 20+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

