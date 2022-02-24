NEW YORK AUTO SHOW ON FOR SPRING '22

NEW YORK, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- February 24, 2022: With a host of innovations and fresh new experiences, the 2022 New York Auto Show will open its doors to the public to kick-start the springtime automotive selling season. The Show opens to the public April 15-24 (press days: April 13 &14) at the fully expanded Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in Manhattan.

Car buyers looking for their next new car at the New York International Automobile Show. (PRNewswire)

"The great constant of the history of the automobile industry over the past 120 years is the New York Auto Show."

The New York Auto Show will include innovative new displays from dozens of car companies including hundreds of new 2022 and 2023 models. Also for '22, the Show has lined up a host of new engagements for the public including a dedicated multi-brand Electric Vehicle Test Track, an all-new Automotive Aftermarket Experience and for the first time a personal Micro Mobility Expo to showcase the latest in electric 'last mile' transportation.

"We're back! In the past two years there's been so much change with new and exciting products, technology and advancements and we can't wait to again showcase the very best that the industry has to offer to potential car buyers throughout our area," said Mark Schienberg, New York Auto Show president.

Long known as New York's largest publicly attended consumer event, the Show generates hundreds of millions of dollars in economic impact for the City and State and the enthusiastic support by New York State Governor Kathy Hochul is testimony to the Show's importance.

In addition to its ten-day run for consumers, the Show is thrilled to be partnering again with organizations like the National Automobile Dealers Association, J.D. Power, the World Car Awards, MediaPost and others during the media and industry days.

"The great constant of the history of the automobile industry over the past 120 years is the New York Auto Show and its unique place as the premier automotive marketing event in the nation. No other event attracts so many potential car buyers or as much media attention. There is simply no other way to reach as many consumers in such an experiential way," John LaSorsa, New York Auto Show chairman

The Show is constantly growing and evolving and for 2022 will make its long-awaited return as one of New York City's most iconic events.

WEBSITE: AUTOSHOWNY.COM FACEBOOK: @NYAutoShow

TWITTER: @NYAutoShow. INSTAGRAM: #NYIAS

YOUTUBE: AUTOSHOWNY

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE New York International Auto Show