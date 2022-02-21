Teamwork Commerce Partners with Google Cloud to Deliver Seamless Shopping

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Teamwork Commerce, a retail management software developer, and Google Cloud have combined their services to enable retailers to provide products seamlessly and more efficiently to their customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Teamwork Commerce) (PRNewswire)

To help retailers face the new challenges of post-pandemic times, Teamwork partnered with Google Cloud to launch a powerful backend, which was once reserved for enterprise clients only, to all clients on the new Teamwork POS Pro platform.

Google Cloud's Partnership Advantage

Together, Teamwork Commerce and Google Cloud will help retailers solve their most challenging issues such as capturing omnichannel revenue growth, driving operational efficiencies, and becoming a customer-centric, data-driven retailer.

Teamwork utilizes Google BigQuery, Cloud Composer and Looker to provide its clients with instant responses to any analytical query and bring power of data-driven decisions to all aspects of business operations. In addition to that, clients can utilize ML models (with BigQuery ML and Vertex AI) to solve demand forecasting problems connected to replenishment, assortment planning, product allocation and other.

Teamwork moved to Google's Kubernetes Engine to assist with an increase of eCommerce users around the holidays. Kubernetes has allowed Teamwork retailers to not overload the system when thousands of people want to perform tasks like checking the balance of their gift card or placing an order.

Compliance is becoming more and more crucial in different regions. Teamwork Commerce's global cloud headquarters (CHQ), runs on Google Cloud, allowing retailers that operate or sell in different countries to better follow compliance in any fiscal region they may be operating in.

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a leading Omnichannel Solution, providing retailers with Point-of Sale, Order Management, Inventory Control, CRM, and Analytics. They also boast an ecosystem of integrations with top solutions making unified commerce a seamless activity. Teamwork works closely with its partners to ensure it utilizes cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. Top retailers in over 20 countries globally use Teamwork Commerce to take the friction out of retail, providing their customers with the best possible experience. To learn more, visit us at www.teamworkcommerce.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Teamwork Commerce