SHAREHOLDER NOTICE: Halper Sadeh LLP Investigates TSEM, APTS, CND, POND, RESN

NEW YORK, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Halper Sadeh LLP, an investor rights law firm, is investigating the following companies for potential violations of the federal securities laws and/or breaches of fiduciary duties to shareholders relating to:

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ: TSEM)'s sale to Intel Corporation for $53.00 per share in cash. If you are a Tower shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS)'s sale to Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust, Inc. for $25.00 per share. If you are a Preferred Apartment shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Concord Acquisition Corp (NYSE: CND)'s merger with Circle Internet Financial. If you are a Concord shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Angel Pond Holdings Corporation (NYSE: POND)'s merger with MariaDB Corporation Ab. If you are an Angel Pond shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN)'s sale to Murata Electronics North America, Inc. for $4.50 per share in cash. If you are a Resonant shareholder, click here to learn more about your rights and options.

Halper Sadeh LLP may seek increased consideration for shareholders, additional disclosures and information concerning the proposed transaction, or other relief and benefits on behalf of shareholders.

