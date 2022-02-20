Ronn Torossian With Marketing Podcasts to listen to

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ronn Torossian is one of America's leading public relations executives. Here are his tips on the best marketing podcasts to listen to.

Torossian advises that Podcasts allow companies and brands to tell their story anywhere and at any time. This helps build a brand beyond just being a business. Unlike radio programs, users can listen to podcasts on- demand rather than having to schedule their day around a program. Listeners can either stream or download them, and listen to their podcasts whenever it's convenient. Business is a podcast category on every platform, and there are many marketing podcasts which are popular today. Marketing podcasts are an accessible way to gain insider knowledge at any time and in any place. Given below are some popular marketing podcasts which are extremely helpful.

The agents of change

On this podcast, Rich Brooks interviews marketers from around the globe to get their tips and tricks on SEO, mobile marketing, and social media. Through their weekly podcasts, The Agents of Change provide the know-how on running better online campaigns. The podcast covers a wide range of themes and topics, which include a beginner's guide to Google Adwords, increasing viewership on YouTube, and how to obtain sponsors for a blog.

Everyone hates marketers

Louis Grenier, who likes to talk about himself in the third person, is the founder of this popular marketing podcast. The weekly episodes cover topics such as customer research, marketing strategies, and brand positioning. It aims to teach marketers how to generate leads without resorting to spammy tactics. The podcasts provide insights that can prove to be helpful for marketing strategists.

Marketplace

Marketplace is a business podcast hosted by Kai Ryssdal. It focuses on providing context for the economic news of the day. Through stories and conversations, the podcast helps listeners understand the economic world around them. The podcast offers discussions on topics that most people don't feel too comfortable talking about, like the unanticipated ways in which money affects relationships, shapes identities, and often defines what it means to be an adult.

The smart passive income

With the Smart Passive Income podcast, or SPI , the host Pat Flynn reveals online business strategies and marketing tips and tricks. As the title suggests, the podcast is about gaining passive income through online marketing. Sometimes a new episode comes out twice a day. The host discusses all kinds of business questions and case studies. The listeners can also learn about email marketing, building a team, social media strategies, and creating online courses.

SEO Podcast

SEO Podcast is one of the longest running and most authoritative podcasts for staying ahead of the changing digital marketing curve. The podcast explores the complex world of search engine marketing. The topics include SEO, PPC, email automation, and social media marketing.

B2B weekly

Marti Sanchez, the CEO of influencepodium.com, and Nemanja Zevkovic from Funky Marketing, host a live weekly Q&A where they discuss topics related to B2B, like sales, social media, and personal branding. The Zoom sessions are turned into podcast episodes which can be found on Youtube and Apple podcasts. The focus of this podcast is solely on real examples and case studies from the B2B industry. The advantage is that listeners can tune in to the Zoom session, as participants have a chance to turn on the camera, jump into the session live, ask questions, or share their perspective on a topic.

Niche Pursuits

Niche Pursuits is the go-to podcast for listeners who are interested in learning how to earn money through niche affiliate websites. In each episode, Host Spencer Haws chats with a niche site owner about their successes, failures, and tactics. The guest speakers often have unique stories to share about their success.

Ronn Torossian is a NYC native, Torossian lives in Manhattan with his children. He is a member of Young Presidents Organization (YPO), and active in numerous charities.

View original content:

SOURCE Ronn Torossian