Pomerantz Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action AgainstMeta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc., and Certain Officers - MMAT; TRCH

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Meta Materials Inc. f/k/a Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. ("Meta" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MMAT; TRCH) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and indexed under 22-cv-00463, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of the Company between September 21, 2020 and December 14, 2021, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants' violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act") and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.

If you are a shareholder who purchased or otherwise acquired Meta securities during the Class Period, you have until March 4, 2022 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Meta purports to be a developer of high-performance functional materials and nanocomposites. Before the Company's business combination with Metamaterial Inc. which closed June 28, 2021 (the "Business Combination"), the Company was known as "Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc."

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants made false and/or misleading statement and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Business Combination would result in an Securities and Exchange Commission ('SEC") investigation and subpoena in the matter captioned In the Matter of Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc.; (2) the Company has materially overstated its business connections and dealings; (3) the Company has materially overstated its ability to produce and commercialize its products; (4) the Company has materially overstated its products' novelty and capabilities; (5) the Company's products did not have the potential to be disruptive because, among other things, the Company priced its products too high; and (6) as a result, Defendants' public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

On November 15, 2021, after market hours, the Company filed with the SEC its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the period ended September 30, 2021 which announced the SEC subpoena.

On this news, Meta's shares fell 3.9% to close at $4.58 per share on November 16, 2021, damaging investors.

On December 14, 2021, during market hours, market researcher Kerrisdale Capital released a report alleging, among other things, that "Meta has habitually made outlandish and misleading claims about the feasibility, development, and commercial potential of various technologies only to repeatedly move the goalposts or retrospectively alter its claims, often just quietly dropping entire projects they had previously touted as pivotal."

On this news, Meta's shares fell 5.8% to close at $2.91 per share on December 14, 2021, further damaging investors.

