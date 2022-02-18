Walker & Dunlop Expands Seniors Housing Property Sales Team to California with Experienced Hire

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Walker & Dunlop, Inc. announced today that it has hired Gideon Orion as Managing Director on its investment sales platform. Mr. Orion is based in Los Angeles, California and will join the firm's national seniors housing property sales team led by Managing Director, Joshua Jandris. Mr. Orion will be focused on originating and executing seniors housing property sales opportunities across the United States.

"We are excited to continue building out our focused seniors housing property sales team with the addition of Gideon," said Mr. Jandris. "His strong track record, specialized expertise and excellent reputation will bring additional skill to our team and help us continue to expand our dedicated seniors housing group."

Executive Vice President Kris Mikkelsen added, "While we have had a strong foothold in the Southern California property sales space for several years now, Gideon represents our first dedicated seniors housing expert in the region's highly active seniors' space."

Prior to joining Walker & Dunlop, Mr. Orion served as Managing Director and Managing Broker of California for Blueprint Healthcare Real Estate Advisors, an advisory firm exclusively focused on seniors housing and healthcare real estate. Previously, he served as Director for Cushman & Wakefield. Mr. Orion has built a large client base over his 14-year real estate career and brings extensive relationships to the firm.

Walker & Dunlop is a leader in senior housing property sales and financing; the firm has completed more than 850 unique senior housing and healthcare transactions worth over $9 billion since 2009. For more information about Walker & Dunlop's senior housing team, visit our website.

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE: WD) is the largest provider of capital to the multifamily industry in the United States and the fourth largest lender on all commercial real estate including industrial, office, retail, and hospitality. Walker & Dunlop enables real estate owners and operators to bring their visions of communities — where Americans live, work, shop and play — to life. The power of our people, premier brand, and industry-leading technology make us more insightful and valuable to our clients, providing an unmatched experience every step of the way. With over 1,000 employees across every major U.S. market, Walker & Dunlop has consistently been named one of Fortune's Great Places to Work® and is committed to making the commercial real estate industry more inclusive and diverse while creating meaningful social, environmental, and economic change in our communities.

Loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Financing Law license.

