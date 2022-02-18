EchoStar Corporation Announces Conference Call For Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial Results

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2021 financial results on Thursday, February 24, at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode on EchoStar's investor relations website at EchoStar Investor Relations. To ask a question, the dial in numbers for the conference call are 1-833-562-0124 (US) and 661-567-1102 (International), Conference ID 4197436.

EchoStar Corporation Logo. (PRNewsfoto/EchoStar Corporation) (PRNewswire)

The webcast of the call will be available on the EchoStar investor relations website for approximately one month, two hours following the conference call. A telephonic replay of the conference call will be available from 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 24 until 6:00 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, February 26. To access the replay, please dial: (855) 859-2056 in the U.S. or (404) 537-3406 internationally and enter the conference ID 4197436.

EchoStar's press release about its financial results will be distributed prior to the conference call and will be accessible on our website at www.echostar.com.

A bou t EchoStar

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ: SATS) is a premier global provider of satellite communication solutions. Headquartered in Englewood, Colo., and conducting business around the globe, EchoStar is a pioneer in secure communications technologies through its Hughes Network Systems and EchoStar Satellite Services business segments.

For more information, visit www.echostar.com. Follow @EchoStar on Twitter.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE EchoStar Corporation