China.org.cn on Beijing 2022: Where passion and warmth sparkle

Here are some touching and positive stories on Beijing 2022.

American athlete Tessa Maud shared on her social platform a heartfelt moment at the opening ceremony when a volunteer greeted her with a loud "welcome to China", a gesture that literally moved her to tears.

The Canadian delegation's operations staff wrote a letter to the Chinese staff working in their building, thanking them for their efficiency and warmth.

A Chinese netizen sent American-Samoan athlete Nathan Crumpton a cartoon image of him showing up shirtless at the opening ceremony. Later people found out that he had stuck the cartoon image to his skeleton.

Sportsmanship has been well displayed in these games. China's curling team lost a match to the U.S., but Chinese players presented Bing Dwen Dwen badges to their American counterparts. Later, the American pair also sent gifts in return.

When Gu Ailing won gold at the Big Air event, she hugged the other two medalists and comforted French athlete Tess Ledeux as she wept. Then at the press conference, Gu Ailing said it was Tess who inspired her to go all-in on her last jump.

At this Olympics, many athletes were pushing their limits and competing against themselves, which won admiration and respect from audiences. Japanese skater Yuzuru Hanyu challenged himself to finish a quadruple Axel; Canadian snowboard athlete Max Parrot returned after recovering from cancer and chemo and managed to clinch a gold medal. German speed skater Claudia Pechstein is still on the ice rink at the ripe age of 49 despite her stellar Olympic CV. For them, the Olympics is about striving for their passion and sparing no efforts to continue their dreams. Just like what Mr. Coubertin said, "the most important thing in the Olympic Games is not winning but taking part."

Sports are not about politics but all about challenging human limits, and inspiring and including more people in these events. Let sports be just sports, and celebrate faster, higher, stronger, together at these Games. Enjoy!

