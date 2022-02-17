Yieldstreet Enters Into Wide-Scale Fortune Cookie Partnership with OpenFortune

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yieldstreet, a leading multi-asset alternative investment platform, has entered into a partnership with OpenFortune , the media company that creates and distributes more than 1 billion branded fortune cookies to over 21,000 restaurants nationwide.

During the annual partnership, millions of restaurant-goers and those ordering takeout across the country will receive Yieldstreet branded fortune cookies. Traditional fortunes and lucky numbers remain on one side, with the addition of unique Yieldstreet branding and a QR code on the other.

Yieldstreet and OpenFortune are striving to educate individuals about investment opportunities that exist beyond the stock market to potentially help everyone realize the full potential of their money.

Both brands hope each person that receives these fortune cookies will learn how exciting it can be to invest with Yieldstreet, even if they are new to alternative investments like art or real estate.

"We want to meet people where they are most comfortable and at ease. It underscores the simplicity with which anyone can use the Yieldstreet platform to invest in alternatives," said Wittney Rachlin, Yieldstreet's Chief Marketing Officer.

Traditionally, fortune messages contain general themes such as health, wealth, and prosperity. Yieldstreet is putting its own spin on this tradition by leaning into fortunes primarily relating to future financial prosperity. For example, one fortune message reads, "Fortunes are not built in a day. What are you waiting for?" while another says, "Fortune favors those bold enough to invest."

"Alternative investing has traditionally only been accessible to a small group. Our fortune cookies help to reimagine this concept by reaching the masses in a fun and educational way," said Matt Williams, Co-Founder of OpenFortune. "Our partnership with Yieldstreet offers everyone a seat at the table."

About OpenFortune

OpenFortune is a media platform that distributes over 1 billion traditional, branded fortune cookies to its network of over 21,000 restaurants across the U.S. OpenFortune partners include Capital One, Coca-Cola, Mondelez, Zelle, Disney, Purple, Grubhub, IL Lottery and more.

