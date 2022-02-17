World Premiere of Harry Potter™: The Exhibition Opens at Philadelphia's Franklin Institute on February 18 <span class="legendSpanClass">The most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about</span><span class="legendSpanClass">Harry Potter and the Wizarding World launches a spellbinding global tour in Philadelphia</span>

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harry Potter: The Exhibition, the most comprehensive touring exhibition ever presented about the Wizarding World, makes its world premiere at The Franklin Institute in Philadelphia on February 18, 2022.

The all-new behind-the-scenes exhibition celebrates the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts as seen in the films and stories of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts™, and the expanded Wizarding World, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child through beautifully crafted environments that honor many of the unforgettable moments fans and audiences have loved for more than two decades. Visitors can get an up-close look at everything from original costumes to authentic props as they embark on a personalized journey through innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments using best-in-class immersive design and technology.

Harry Potter: The Exhibition was created and developed by Imagine Exhibitions in partnership with Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment in association with EMC Presents. The 18,000-square-foot exhibition features 21 celebratory galleries, including The Great Hall, Hogwarts™ castle, Hagrid's Hut, Hogwarts Houses, and Newt's Suitcase. Guests will transition into the exhibition from the iconic King's Cross Station, where they will complete their Visitor Profile, selecting their Hogwarts house, wand, and Patronus as they set off on their personalized journey through the experience.

As visitors explore each gallery, their interactions are captured using RFID wristbands to deliver unique experiences linked to their visitor profile. They will get an up-close look at authentic props and original costumes from the Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films and an opportunity to engage with innovative, awe-inspiring, and magical environments and installations in ways never before experienced in a touring exhibition.

From Page to Screen showcases an original first edition of "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" encased in a Gringotts-inspired vault and is surrounded by inspirational video and literary quotes, reconnecting guests to the story as they are introduced to the exhibition.

Hogwarts Castle features an immersive multimedia experience with iconic elements like the Whomping Willow, Dementors, and the Marauder's Map, where guests will see their name appear, prompting them to continue their exploration of the exhibition.

The Great Hall is a projection-mapped space that allows visitors to celebrate magical seasonal moments on its majestic grounds.

The Hogwarts Houses gallery sets the foundation for the exhibition experience, allowing guests the opportunity to experience more personalized moments with the house they select during their preregistration. While guests may gravitate towards one house, this Gallery will enable visitors to experience all of the Hogwarts houses in a celebratory hall featuring an iconic Sorting Hat, perfect for photo ops, while surrounded by freshly designed house crests on meticulously created stained glass windows.

Hogwarts Classrooms are filled with iconic props, creatures, and costumes. Visitors will interact with magical lessons and games through digital touchscreens to reveal behind-the-scenes secrets about iconic classroom moments. They will brew potions in the Potions Classroom, predict the future in Divination, pot a mandrake in the Herbology Greenhouse, and use their digital wand to defeat a boggart in Defense Against the Dark Arts.

Hagrid's Hut & The Forbidden Forest offers an interactive Patronus charm experience. Guests will then uncover iconic creatures, such as Centaurs and Acromantula, hidden in the forest and explore inside a recreation of Hagrid's Hut.

Newt's Suitcase photo opportunity allows guests to step inside his enchanted case and be surrounded by creatures seen in the Fantastic Beasts films.

An exclusive collection of Harry Potter™: The Exhibition merchandise will be available for guests to celebrate their fandom through an assortment of themed collections that span the expanded Wizarding World. Fans can choose from a range of products such as apparel, jewelry, and edible treats, including Chocolate Frogs and bottled Butterbeer, as well as rare collectible art from MinaLima, the graphic design duo on all Harry Potter and Fantastic Beasts films.

In addition, MinaLima created a small number of two custom prints exclusive to this exhibition, one of which pays homage to Philadelphia, the host city--anchored by an image of The Franklin Institute. A limited-edition of 500 premium prints, hand-signed by Studio MinaLima founders Miraphora Mina and Eduardo Lima, this Philadelphia Print is intended to be displayed in conjunction with the Commemorative Exhibition Art Print.

"We are so excited to be partnering with Imagine Exhibition and bringing the magic to Philadelphia and officially opening the doors to this awe-inspiring interactive experience," said Peter van Roden, Senior Vice President of Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment. "This Exhibition is an incredible way for Wizarding World fans to celebrate the world of Hogwarts and beyond -- bringing them up close and personal with their favorite props, costumes, creatures, sets, and more."

"Harry Potter: The Exhibition brings iconic moments that are beloved by fans across the world to life in an immersive and innovative way, providing an experience like none other, and we are thrilled that The Franklin Institute is the first to host this incredible exhibition," said Larry Dubinski, president and CEO of The Franklin Institute.

"We are humbled to be partnered with Warner Bros.Themed Entertainment to present an all-new extension of experiences celebrating the Wizarding World," said Tom Zaller, president and CEO of Imagine Exhibitions. "Harry Potter: The Exhibition uses best-in-class immersive design and technology to deliver an unforgettable personalized experience, and we are so proud and excited to bring this exhibition to life."

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is slated to tour globally to Latin America, the Asia-Pacific Region (APAC), Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA).

The Franklin Institute is proud to present and play host to the world premiere of Harry Potter: The Exhibition in the Nicholas and Athena Karabots Pavilion and the Mandell Center through September 18, 2022. PECO, the premier corporate partner of The Franklin Institute, is an associate sponsor of the exhibition

Harry Potter: The Exhibition is open daily from 9:30 am-8 pm and requires special timed tickets; advance reservations are strongly recommended. Daytime Tickets: 9:30 am-5 pm, Adult $43; Child $39 + includes admission to The Franklin Institute. Evening Tickets: 5 pm-8 pm, Adult $30; Child $30.

Fans are encouraged to follow Harry Potter: The Exhibition on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter, as well as all social media channels for The Franklin Institute. #HarryPotterExhibition

About Wizarding World

In the years since Harry Potter was whisked from King's Cross Station onto Platform nine and three quarters, his incredible adventures have left a unique and lasting mark on popular culture. Eight blockbuster Harry Potter films based on the original stories by J.K. Rowling have brought the magical stories to life, and today, the Wizarding World is recognized as one of the world's best-loved brands.

Representing a vast interconnected universe, it also includes two epic Fantastic Beasts films (the third releasing in 2022), Harry Potter and the Cursed Child – the multi-award-winning stage-play, state-of-the-art video and mobile games from Portkey Games, innovative consumer products, thrilling live entertainment (including four theme park lands) and insightful exhibitions.

This expanding portfolio of Warner Bros. owned Wizarding World experiences also includes Harry Potter New York – a brand new flagship store, Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. Studio Tour Tokyo, and the Platform 9 3⁄4 retail shops. The Wizarding World continues to evolve to provide Harry Potter fans with fresh and exciting ways to engage. For the worldwide fan community, and for generations to come, it welcomes everyone in to explore and discover the magic for themselves.

About Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment

Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment (WBTE), part of WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences, is a worldwide leader in the creation, development, and licensing of location-based entertainment, live events, exhibits, and theme park experiences based on WarnerMedia's iconic characters, stories, and brands. WBTE is home to the groundbreaking global locations of The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi, WB Movie World Australia, and countless other experiences inspired by DC, Looney Tunes, Scooby, Game of Thrones, Friends, and more. With best-in-class partners, WBTE allows fans worldwide to physically immerse themselves inside their favorite brands and franchises.

WIZARDING WORLD and all related trademarks, characters, names, and indicia are © & ™ Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. Publishing Rights © JKR. (s22)

About Imagine Exhibitions

A world leader in narrative-driven, immersive experiences, Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., creates, markets, and operates sophisticated, high-quality experiences for museums, brands, venues, and integrated resorts across the globe. From ideation to operation, Imagine's team of industry pioneers draws upon decades of success in the fields of immersive design, storytelling, and entertainment to consistently create and implement memorable and thought-provoking environments. The company's custom experiences deliver focused messaging and serve to increase attendance wherever they are presented. Imagine Exhibitions, Inc., a global pioneer in traveling entertainment responsible for the creations of many internationally recognized exhibitions such as Titanic: The Exhibition, The Hunger Games: The Exhibition, Angry Birds: The Art & Science Behind a Global Phenomenon, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Downton Abbey: The Exhibition.

Imagine Exhibitions currently presents and operates more than 40 unique exhibitions in museums, science centers, aquariums, integrated resorts, and non-traditional venues worldwide. The Company also continues to design, open, and operate its own venues and create and implement permanent and semi-permanent museum, brand, and entertainment properties. For more information, visit www.ImagineExhibitions.com or find us on Facebook.

About EMC Presents

EMC Presents is a partnership between CTS Eventim, one of the leading international providers of ticketing services and live entertainment, and award-winning tour promoter and producer Michael Cohl, creating one of the strongest global networks of promoters and venues. The partnership provides a comprehensive worldwide live entertainment platform, creating extraordinary shows and experiences, from concept creation to production and promotion. Michael Cohl's career spans over 45 years as a Producer and Promoter for iconic entertainers, having worked with the world's most recognized artists, including Barbra Streisand, Oprah Winfrey, The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, U2, Michael Jackson, Frank Sinatra, and many more. Michael's strategies are credited with revolutionizing the touring industry worldwide. Besides his storied history in the music industry, Cohl has promoted multiple successful exhibitions, including the original King Tut exhibit, "John Lennon: The New York City Years," Bodies: The Exhibition, Jurassic World: The Exhibition, and Pink Floyd: Their Mortal Remains. Cohl, previously the chairman of Live Nation, was inducted into the Canadian Rock n Roll/Music Hall of Fame and has received a star on Canada's Walk of Fame. Among his many other awards, Cohl has also been honored with an Emmy, the Billboard Legend of Live Award, the TJ Martell Foundation Man of the Year Award, a Peabody Award, and a JUNO Award for Special Achievement.

About The Franklin Institute

Located in the heart of Philadelphia, The Franklin Institute is a renowned and innovative leader in science and technology learning and a dynamic center of activity. As Pennsylvania's most visited museum, it is dedicated to creating a passion for learning about science by offering access to hands-on science education. For more information, visit www.fi.edu.

Harry Potter™: The Exhibition makes its world premiere at Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute on February 18, 2022. The all-new behind-the-scenes exhibition celebrates the iconic moments, characters, settings, and beasts as seen in the films and stories of Harry Potter, Fantastic Beasts™, and the expanded Wizarding World, including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child. Photo provided by Harry Potter™: The Exhibition (PRNewswire)

