Centurium Capital Becomes Signatory of United Nations-supported Principles For Responsible Investment

BEIJING, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centurium Capital, a leading private equity investment firm in China, today announced that it has become a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI), demonstrating the firm's continuous commitment to environmental, social and governance (ESG) issues and initiatives.

Launched in 2006 by the former UN Secretary-General, Kofi Annan, the PRI has become the world's leading proponent of responsible investment. It works to support an international network of investor signatories in understanding the implications of ESG factors and integrating these factors into their investment practices and ownership policies.

Luo Nan, head of the PRI China, extended a warm welcome to Centurium Capital. "In signing up to PRI, Centurium Capital shows commitment to practicing responsible investment. It is an important step in its continued ESG practice. The development of responsible investment is now growing rapidly and we look forward to more investors joining the journey," she said.

David Li, Chairman and CEO of Centurium Capital, commented, "We are excited to join the leading international network to help promote the awareness and adoption of ESG best practices in China. ESG forms an integral part of our value-creation and 'invest to transform' investment approach, and we look forward to the partnership with the PRI to further enhance our ESG practices and bring positive impacts to our portfolio companies."

Centurium Capital was founded in 2017 with the investment thesis of "invest to transform". It has grown to be a leading private equity investment firm in China and manages both RMB and US dollar funds. Centurium Capital primarily focuses on China's consumer, business services and healthcare sectors.

In addition to integrating ESG factors into the whole investment process, Centurium Capital has established its ESG committee consisting of IC members and directors from various departments of the firm. The committee's goal is to drive a holistic ESG strategy and governance framework and oversee ESG initiatives undertaken at Centurium and companies within its portfolio.

Centurium Capital offers ESG supports to its portfolio companies, such as providing ESG training and ESG management support, sharing of knowledge and best practices, and encouraging appropriate disclosure of ESG issues.

For more information contact:

Mingxia Li

mingxia.li@centurium.com

View original content:

SOURCE Centurium Capital