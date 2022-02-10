Huntington Awarded on the Forbes America's Best Employers 2022 List

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Huntington has been awarded on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers 2022. This prestigious award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list was announced on February 10th, 2022 and can be viewed on Forbes.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated logo (PRNewsfoto/Huntington Bancshares Incorpora) (PRNewswire)

"We are honored to be named as one of America's best employers by Forbes," said Raj Syal, Chief Human Resources Officer at Huntington. "Our colleagues are innovative, passionate and dedicated to our purpose-driven mindset. They're our differentiator – which is why we strive to engage, develop, retain and attract the best team in the industry. Being named to this list reflects our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion while extending a culture where our colleagues feel valued and supported while they grow their careers with us."

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2022 through an independent survey applied to a vast sample of approximately 60,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. Across 25 industry sectors, 1000 employers have been awarded, 500 large employers and 500 midsize employers. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees that were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

To learn more about Huntington's leading efforts supporting colleagues, as well as a list of recognitions, visit Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

About Huntington

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Nasdaq: HBAN) is a $174 billion asset regional bank holding company headquartered in Columbus, Ohio. Founded in 1866, The Huntington National Bank and its affiliates provide consumers, small and middle-market businesses, corporations, municipalities, and other organizations with a comprehensive suite of banking, payments, wealth management, and risk management products and services. Huntington operates 13 more than 1,000 branches in 12 states, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Visit Huntington.com for more information.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Huntington Bancshares Inc.