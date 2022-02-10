ALO YOGA BRINGS WELLNESS TO THE METAVERSE WITH ROBLOX

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alo Yoga, leading fashion and lifestyle brand, along with Roblox (NYSE: RBLX), a global platform bringing millions of people together through shared experiences, today announced the opening of the virtual 'Alo Sanctuary,' an immersive wellness space for yoga and meditation. The experience is available roblox.com/aloyoga, starting February 10, just as Alo is preparing to open its real-life Wellness Sanctuary at Spring Studios during New York Fashion Week: The Shows.

With the goal of raising awareness around the importance of well-being and meditation,* the Alo Sanctuary welcomes the Roblox community to experience meditation and learn more about personal wellness. Through its nonprofit foundation Alo Gives, Alo will be donating to mental health initiatives for every user that completes mindful movement quests through the immersive experience on Roblox.

"Our mission at Alo is to bring mind-body wellness to the world, and we are so excited to bring this to the metaverse with Roblox," said Danny Harris, cofounder of Alo. "This first-of-a-kind partnership deepens our longstanding commitment to supporting the mental and overall health of the global community at large."

The Alo Sanctuary experience takes place on an island, with a landscape that encompasses three earthly elements of the brand name Alo, an acronym for 'Air Land Ocean,' all set to a meditative and soothing sound bath-style audio track. Upon arrival, visitors will receive a digital Warrior Yoga Mat to carry along on their wellness journey into the metaverse as they exploreguided meditation retreats led by contemplative guide Kirat Randhawa and new daily on-demand yoga content from the Alo Moves fitness platform.

"There is a vast variety of truly unexpected and inspiring experiences on Roblox for people of all ages, and now our community has a space to practice mindfulness and learn about the importance of meditation directly from top wellness experts," said Christina Wootton, VP of global brand partnerships, Roblox. "We've heard many powerful stories about how Roblox has served as 'a healing platform' and a central lifeline for our community members' well-being. It's extremely important to us that through this partnership with Alo we continue inspiring and promoting safe and inclusive community spaces that people can enjoy together with their friends and like-minded individuals."

This is also Alo's foray into digital fashion with a five-piece collection which will be shoppable at The Alo Store located in the 'Alo Sanctuary' experience on Roblox. Here users can redeem items including the iconic Goddess legging paired with the Throwback sock, the District trucker hat, the collegiate-style G.O.A.T. jacket, and two Alo logo pieces, the Ambient tank and the Renown sweatshirt.

Alo will take this experience a step beyond as the official wellness partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows, bringing part of its metaverse world to real life at its Wellness Sanctuary at Spring Studios in New York City from February 12 to February 14, offering daily meditation at 11:30 am and 3:00 pm EST for the fashion community. Immerse yourself now at www.roblox.com/aloyoga.

*According to studies released in 2011 by the Clinical Psychology Review, a team of researchers from Boston University and Harvard Medical School found that meditation helps alleviate anxiety and allows individuals to better cope with stressful situations. The same study also showed how mindfulness meditation results in physical changes to the brain, leading to increased happiness and healthiness.

About Alo Yoga

Alo Yoga (Alo) is a Los Angeles-based premium lifestyle brand that specializes in luxury activewear with a mission to spread mindful movement, inspire wellness and create community. Since launching in 2007, Alo has become a global leader in activewear design and its franchised fabrics. Alo is eco-aware and has been W.R.A.P. Certified in a humane and sweat-shop free environment since day one. An acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean, Alo has a studio-to-street mentality that transcends fashion and goes beyond the mat. Alo is available online at www.aloyoga.com and at Alo Sanctuaries in Los Angeles, New York, Miami, San Diego, Scottsdale, Austin and select retailers.

About Roblox

Roblox is reimagining the way people come together to connect, create, and express themselves through immersive, interactive shared experiences. Every day, millions of people around the world play, learn, communicate, and expand their friendships as they explore millions of user-generated digital experiences, all built by creators on the platform. Our mission is to connect billions of users with civility and optimism and support a safe and diverse community—one that inspires and fosters creativity and positive relationships among people around the world. For more information, please visit corp.roblox.com.

