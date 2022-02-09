GoGold Releases 2022 Q1 Financial Results

Shares Outstanding: 278,301,117

Trading Symbols: TSX: GGD

OTCQX: GLGDF

HALIFAX, NS, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - GoGold Resources Inc. (TSX: GGD) (OTCQX: GLGDF) ("GoGold", "the Company") is pleased to announce the financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2022, for the three months ended December 31, 2021, where Parral generated $8.9 million in revenue (all amounts are in U.S. dollars) from the sale of 401,214 silver equivalent ounces.

"In the quarter, we continue to invest heavily in our main driver of value – the Los Ricos district – as we advance our second 100,000 metre drill program," said Brad Langille, President and CEO. "At Parral, we have increased the recoverable ounces stacked and although there will be quarterly variations in production, over the seven years of remaining reserves the operation should average approximately 2.0 – 2.2 million silver equivalent ounces per year."

During the quarter Parral generated free cash of $3.4 million before working capital changes, although production decreased from prior quarters as the project transitioned to a different zone in the tailings deposit. Stacking of recoverable ounces on the heap leach pad exceeded production by 59%, which resulted in a cash investment of $4.2 million associated with the increase in heap inventory. The Corporation also invested $1.0 million in supply inventory, predominantly cyanide, to mitigate the risk of supply chain interruptions for key supplies which could affect operations.

Highlights for the quarter ending December 31, 2021:

Revenue of $8.9 million on the sale of 401,214 silver equivalent ounces at a realized price per ounce of $22.07 per oz

Cash of $55.8 million USD

Production of 444,071 silver equivalent ounces, consisting of 195,678 silver ounces, 2,558 gold ounces, and 123 copper tonnes

At Los Ricos, the Company drilled 19,864 metres on the projects compared to 15,202 metres in the prior year. The Company capitalized $5.8 million to the projects for drilling, exploration and consulting for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, compared to $4.3 million in the prior year. This included $4.8 million at Los Ricos North and $1.0 million at Los Ricos South. The Corporation is undergoing a 100,000 metre drilling campaign at Los Ricos North in 2022 with the focus on increasing ounces in Mineral Resource Estimates.

Following are tables showing summarized financial information and key performance indicators:

Summarized Consolidated Financial Information Three months ended Dec 31 (in thousands USD, except per share amounts) 2021 2020 Revenue $ 8,854 $ 14,078 Cost of sales, including depreciation 6,453 8,409 Operating income 574 4,020 Net income (loss) (495) 4,237 Basic net income (loss) per share (0.002) 0.016 Cash flow from operations (4,584) 5,863

Key Performance Indicators1 Three months ended Dec 31 (in thousands USD, except per ounce amounts) 2021 2020 Total tonnes stacked 573,357 449,825 Recoverable silver equivalent ounces stacked 701,000 652,000 Silver equivalent ounces sold 401,214 601,551 AISC per silver equivalent ounce2 $ 18.58 $ 15.19 Cash cost per silver equivalent ounce2 $ 13.51 $ 12.27 Realized silver price $ 22.07 $ 23.40 Metres drilled 19,864 15,202

1Key performance indicators are unaudited non-GAAP measures. 2Gold and copper are converted using average market prices.

This news release should be read in conjunction with the interim condensed consolidated financial statements for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, notes to the financial statements, and management's discussion and analysis for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, which have been filed on SEDAR and are available on the Company's website.

Technical information contained in this news release with respect to GoGold has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Bob Harris, P.Eng., who is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101.

About GoGold Resources

GoGold Resources (TSX: GGD) is a Canadian-based silver and gold producer focused on operating, developing, exploring and acquiring high quality projects in Mexico. The Company operates the Parral Tailings mine in the state of Chihuahua and has the Los Ricos South and Los Ricos North exploration projects in the state of Jalisco. Headquartered in Halifax, NS, GoGold is building a portfolio of low cost, high margin projects. For more information visit gogoldresources.com.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the benefit of, U.S. persons (as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act) except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy of any of GoGold's securities in the United States.

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" as defined in applicable Canadian securities legislation. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Parral tailings project, the Los Ricos project, future operating margins, future production and processing, and future plans and objectives of GoGold, constitute forward looking information that involve various risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking information is based on a number of factors and assumptions which have been used to develop such information but which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to, assumptions in connection with the continuance of GoGold and its subsidiaries as a going concern, general economic and market conditions, mineral prices, the accuracy of mineral resource estimates, and the performance of the Parral project There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information.

Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from GoGold's expectations include exploration and development risks associated with the GoGold's projects, the failure to establish estimated mineral resources or mineral reserves, volatility of commodity prices, variations of recovery rates, the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic, and global economic conditions. For additional information with respect to risk factors applicable to GoGold, reference should be made to GoGold's continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with securities regulators, including, but not limited to, GoGold's Annual Information Form. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date of this release.

Cautionary non-GAAP Measures and Additional GAAP Measures

Note that for purposes of this section, GAAP refers to IFRS. The Company believes that investors use certain non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures as indicators to assess mining companies. They are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared with GAAP. Non-GAAP and additional GAAP measures do not have a standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other companies.

Additional GAAP measures that are presented on the face of the Company's consolidated statements of comprehensive income include "Operating income (loss)". These measures are intended to provide an indication of the Company's mine and operating performance. "Cash flow from operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital" is a non-GAAP performance measure that could provide an indication of the Company's ability to generate cash flows from operations, and is calculated by adding back the change in non-cash working capital to "Net cash used in operating activities" as presented on the Company's consolidated statements of cash flows. Per ounce measures are calculated by dividing the relevant mining and processing costs and total costs by the tonnes of ore processed in the period. "Cash costs per ounce" and "all-in sustaining costs per ounce" as used in this analysis are non-GAAP terms typically used by mining companies to assess the level of gross margin available to the Company by subtracting these costs from the unit price realized during the period. These non-GAAP terms are also used to assess the ability of a mining company to generate cash flow from operations. There may be some variation in the method of computation of these metrics as determined by the Company compared with other mining companies. In this context, "cash costs per ounce" reflects the cash operating costs allocated from in-process and dore inventory associated with ounces of silver and gold sold in the period. "Cash costs per ounce" may vary from one period to another due to operating efficiencies, grade of material processed and silver/gold recovery rates in the period. "All-in sustaining costs per ounce" include total cash costs, exploration, corporate and administrative, share based compensation and sustaining capital costs. For a reconciliation of non-GAAP and GAAP measures, please refer to the Management Discussion and Analysis dated February 8, 2022 for the quarter ended December 31, 2021, as presented on SEDAR.

