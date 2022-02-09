A-LIGN Celebrates the Addition of a Chief Human Resources Officer Jelena Brown

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to align and support staffing needs to accommodate aggressive growth, cybersecurity and compliance audit firm A-LIGN has added a strategic HR leader Jelena Brown as Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO). A-LIGN anticipates a 75% increase in staff over current levels by the end of 2022, highlighting the need for a human resources leader with a strong record of helping organizations grow and scale.

Brown joins A-LIGN at a critical juncture, as the organization pivots to drive growth on the heels of a significant round of investment from private equity firm Warburg Pincus in August 2021. As CHRO, Brown will be partnering with the rest of the executive team to drive staffing growth and retention, as well as training and development to keep up with A-LIGN's atmospheric rise.

"I am honored that the A-LIGN team has entrusted me with its greatest asset – its people." Brown stated. "Enabling a dynamic culture focused on employee growth, development, and empowerment is crucial as we continue with the strong growth trajectory in the market. I am excited to embark on what I know will be an incredibly rewarding chapter of my career and look forward to delivering value to our colleagues and clients."

Before joining A-LIGN, Brown served as the Chief Talent Officer at LogicSource Inc., a procurement services and technology company, where she was responsible for driving talent acquisition strategy, implementing best practices around organizational capability, talent management, performance management, total rewards and workforce analytics. Prior to LogicSource, Brown spent over a decade at a global accounting and management consulting firm, Deloitte, in an ascending series of leadership roles before becoming a Talent Development Leader for the Audit and Assurance business line.

"Jelena brings an enormous amount of value to our team," A-LIGN Founder and CEO Scott Price said. "We don't want A-LIGN to just grow, we want A-LIGN to grow in the right ways. I believe Jelena comes to the table with the tools to drive our employee growth and retention strategies as we expand. We eagerly welcome Jelena to the team!"

A-LIGN is a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider approach as a licensed SOC 1 and SOC 2 Assessor, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HISTRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, candidate CMMC C3PAO, and Qualified Security Assessor Company. Working with small businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN experts and its proprietary compliance management platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

