Dallas' Caldwell Cassady & Curry Promotes Seth Reich to Principal

DALLAS, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dallas-based business litigation and intellectual property law firm Caldwell Cassady & Curry is proud to announce the promotion of associate Seth Reich to principal.

Mr. Reich earned the promotion based on his years of successful work for clients and leadership within the firm. Since joining Caldwell Cassady & Curry in 2018, he has helped the firm win substantial courtroom verdicts for both plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes intellectual property trials and business disputes.

"Seth is a tenacious litigator, and he exhibits the character and leadership that we want our firm to be known for," says Caldwell Cassady & Curry name principal Austin Curry. "We look forward to working alongside Seth on our clients' most important cases for years to come."

Mr. Reich's track record at Caldwell Cassady & Curry includes his work as trial counsel for Acantha LLC in the company's patent infringement litigation against DePuy Synthes, a subsidiary of healthcare giant Johnson & Johnson. Jurors in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin issued an $8.2 million verdict against DePuy Synthes after finding that the company infringed an Acantha patent covering an orthopedic implant assembly.

He also has played a key role in Caldwell Cassady & Curry's ongoing representation of VirnetX Inc. in the company's patent litigation against technology powerhouse Apple Inc. Those wins for VirnetX include a unanimous verdict of $502.6 million in 2018 in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas and a separate verdict of $502.8 million handed down by a different Eastern District jury in 2020.

Mr. Reich handles cases in state and federal courts throughout the U.S. He has served as trial counsel in matters involving patent infringement, contract disputes, contested trademarks, and trade secrets claims.

Caldwell Cassady & Curry represents companies and individuals in high-stakes civil litigation, including patent infringement cases, trade secrets claims, fiduciary duty cases, class actions, and disputes involving company founders. The firm has tried and won some of the nation's top verdicts against the largest companies in the world. Learn more about the firm at www.caldwellcc.com.

