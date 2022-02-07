SXSW Film Festival Selects GoDaddy Short Film Big Water Summer: A Creation Story

TEMPE, Ariz., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE: GDDY), the company that empowers everyday entrepreneurs to start and grow businesses, today announced that its short film, Big Water Summer: A Creation Story has been officially selected for the SXSW Film Festival.

The film follows GoDaddy customer and Navajo Nation entrepreneur, Cherilyn Yazzie, as she embarks on her largest crop to date, faces an unprecedented drought, navigates the financial challenges of land ownership restrictions on the reservation, and overcomes intimate hardships from the pandemic.

Cherilyn started Coffee Pot Farm s , a one acre farm on 36-acres of land completely off the grid in Dilkon, AZ., to grow healthy, nutritious foods for the local Navajo reservation and surrounding communities. Despite pandemic lockdowns, a lack of running water and electricity, and minimal internet service the farm partnered with GoDaddy to pivot online and keep business afloat.

"We are proud to be able to share Cherilyn's inspirational story with the world,'' said Adam Palmer, GoDaddy's Director of Creative Production. " Her experience reflects the resilience of many small business owners across the US, who have been forced to adapt and overcome hardships brought on by the pandemic. In line with our mission, GoDaddy aims to spotlight the incredible people doing important and meaningful work to improve their communities."

The screening times are as follows:

Sunday, March 13 at 2:30 pm local time at the Rollins Theatre at the Long Center

Monday, March 14 at 9:00 am local time; Online only

Thursday. March 17 at 3:30 pm local time at Alamo Lamar D

"It means so much to me that my entrepreneurial journey will now be shared with thousands at SXSW and beyond," said Cherilyn Yazzie, Farmer and Owner of Coffee Pot Farms. "I hope that this film empowers others to take the leap and start their own ventures."

To view the trailer visit TRAILER - Big Water Summer: A Creation Story

