InfiniGrow Hires SaaS product veteran Yaron Zakai-Or as VP Product

TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- InfiniGrow, a leading Revenue Marketing platform, today announced that SaaS leader Yaron Zakai-Or has joined as its VP of product. Yaron will be central to accelerating InfiniGrow's capabilities and helping marketing leaders make better, revenue-oriented decisions.

Yaron brings over 20 years of experience in product management, Martech and AI. Yaron was the co-founder and CEO of SalesPredict, an AI-based solution that helped marketers identify ideal potential prospects through analytics and recommendations. In 2016, the company was acquired by eBay. He also served as the director of technology, enterprise engineering at Facebook and most recently was the CEO and co-founder of Arti.tv, a cloud-based augmented reality (AR) platform for video creators.

"InfiniGrow's exceptional team has built a solution that solves the most important question for marketers: How do we optimize our budget spend to increase revenues," said Yaron Zakai-Or. "The only way to achieve this in scale is via the use of AI. I'm excited to see how InfiniGrow is taking the use of AI in marketing to the next level and plan to focus on continuously innovating through the use of data-driven product development".

"Yaron is an exceptional expert in our field," said InfiniGrow CEO Daniel Meler. "Adding him to the team is a great honor, and we see it as an important accelerator for the growth of our product. Marketing leaders' awareness of the importance of revenue marketing is on the rise, and we are excited to meet this demand with faster innovation capabilities."

As the movement of revenue-driving marketing continues to grow, InfiniGrow will continue to lead the category, investing its recent $5 million fundraising capital towards further platform development, marketing efforts, and hiring additional sales and software engineering talent.

About InfiniGrow

InfiniGrow is the Revenue Marketing platform for B2B companies. The platform helps marketers scale revenues faster and more efficiently by answering any business question related to marketing and revenues, and continuously making better and faster budget decisions.

The company was founded by Daniel Meler (CEO) and Dor Lahav (CTO). In 2021, InfiniGrow completed a successful round of $5.25M in seed funding. InfiniGrow (https://www.infinigrow.com) has acquired dozens of large clients such as Papaya Global, ContentSquare, Bizzabo, Yotpo, and more. Several studies released by the company indicate an increase in marketing performance of tens to several hundred percent, in only a few months.

