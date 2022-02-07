Impartner Promotes Pace to Chief Operating Officer

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, today announced the promotion of Brad Pace, currently the VP of Operations, to Chief Operating Officer. In his role, Pace will oversee general operations including customer success, customer support, implementation and project management, IT and training and documentation.

Impartner, the world's most complete channel management platform and Partner Relationship Management (PRM) provider, promotes Brad Pace, currently the VP of Operations, to Chief Operating Officer. (PRNewswire)

"In his six years with Impartner, Brad has done an outstanding job of improving customer satisfaction, streamlining implementation processes, continually elevating our NPS scores and playing an invaluable role as part of my executive team," said Impartner CEO Joe Wang. "Brad is a great fit for the newly created COO position to help continue to accelerate the growth of our larger and naturally more complex operation."

Pace joined Impartner in 2016 and has been accountable for ensuring that Impartner customers benefit from Impartner's channel management solutions, sales operations and acquisition integration. Before joining Impartner, Pace held a number of executive sales, customer service and analytics roles at EMC, most recently serving as VP of Sales Operations and VP of Support Operations for one of EMC's global operating units. Pace has also held leadership positions in the management consulting industry for A.T. Kearney.

"I love helping our customers transform their channel business with Impartner's award-winning PRM," Pace said. "More than 75% of the world's business transactions happen through the channel and Impartner PRM enables more of them every day than any other pure-play PRM company. I am excited to accept this role and look forward to helping our customers achieve their channel potential."

Pace holds a bachelor's degree from the University of Utah and a master's in business administration from the University of Chicago's Booth School of Business.

About Impartner

Impartner is the fastest-growing, most award-winning provider of channel management technologies, including its flagship Partner Relationship Management (PRM) and Through Channel Marketing Automation (TCMA) solutions, which help companies worldwide manage their partner relationships, drive demand through partners and accelerate revenue and profitability through indirect sales channels. For more information on Impartner, which is based in Utah's tech hotbed, the Silicon Slopes, visit impartner.com .

Impartner Contact:

Kerry Desberg

Impartner

kerry.desberg@impartner.com

Impartner is a leader in Saas-based Partner Relationship Management solutions. (PRNewsFoto/Impartner) (PRNewsfoto/Impartner) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Impartner