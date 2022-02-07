Analysis Group's Jeffrey Kinrich Co-Edits Comprehensive Second Edition of Leading Book on Lost Profits Damages

BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jeffrey H. Kinrich, a Managing Principal with Analysis Group, and damages expert Everett P. Harry III, former senior partner at Harry-Torchiana LLP, have co-edited the second edition of Lost Profits Damages: Principles, Methods, and Applications. Building upon the success of the original, the second edition is a practical, single-source reference for those practicing or interested in areas related to the important commercial litigation topics of lost profits, damages, and business valuation.

Intended for litigation attorneys, accountants, and damages analysts, the book covers a comprehensive range of topics, including appropriate methodologies, carrying out analyses, and defending work during a legal proceeding. Following a broad overview of the nature of lost profits damages, each subsequent chapter builds on the topics addressed earlier.

The book draws upon in-depth knowledge from 56 experts from well-respected accounting, economics, legal, and judicial professionals. Among the chapters written by 14 Analysis Group experts are two new chapters on industry and economic research (by Manager Benjamin March, Vice President Michael J. Schreck, and Managing Principal Samuel Weglein); and on the use of surveys in lost profits analyses (by Manager Anne Cai, Vice President Rene Befurt, and Managing Principal Rebecca A. Kirk Fair ).

Other topics addressed by Analysis Group consultants include a general introduction to lost profits (co-authored by Managing Principal John C. Jarosz and Principal Robert L. Vigil ); proving loss causation (co-authored by Vice President Peter Rybolt ); analyzing cost behavior (by former Principal Elizabeth A. Eccher , Vice President James Rosberg , and Mr. Kinrich); using net cash flow versus accrual net income (co-authored by Senior Advisor Bruce A. Strombom ); and achieving lost sales as a consideration in damages analyses (by Vice President Jonathan Borck and Managing Principal Aaron Yeater ).

The second edition also contains new chapters covering determining lost profits for new businesses, neutralizing lost profits damages for tax consequences, and employing expert testimony. Contributors to the book represent widely recognized consulting firms such as Deloitte and KMPG, leading law firms and academic institutions, and members of the judiciary.

"The legal community will use this reference book as the benchmark by which to evaluate damages measurement expert reports and expert testimony," commented Robert F. Reilly, CPA and Managing Director of Willamette Associates. Mr. Reilly, who is the co-author of many publications on valuation topics, including Valuing Small Businesses and Professional Practices, concludes, "Every economist, forensic accountant, valuation analyst, or fraud specialist who practices in the damages analysis discipline should have, and use, this reference book."

Mr. Kinrich, MBA, MS, CPA, ABV, CFF, is a Managing Principal at Analysis Group. Over his 40-year career, Mr. Kinrich has testified hundreds of times on damages, valuation, accounting, and statistical issues in federal and state courts and other dispute resolution forums. His work spans a wide variety of breach-of-contract, patent, copyright, trademark, trade secret, and other cases.

Mr. Harry, MBA, CPA, and formerly the senior partner of Harry-Torchiana LLP, has worked for over 40 years on accounting, financial, and disputes consulting involving government contracts, commercial litigation, and individual losses. He has extensive experience representing both plaintiffs and defendants for claims of lost profits, lost business value, and breach-of-contract damages. He is a past president of the San Francisco chapter and past chair of the State Litigation Consulting Services Committee of the California Society of CPAs. He served on the AICPA Litigation and Dispute Resolution Services Subcommittee and was a member of the AICPA Council.

Analysis Group is one of the largest international economics consulting firms, with more than 1,000 professionals across 14 offices in North America, Europe, and Asia. Since 1981, we have provided expertise in economics, finance, health care analytics, and strategy to top law firms, Fortune Global 500 companies, and government agencies worldwide. Our internal experts, together with our network of affiliated experts from academia, industry, and government, offer our clients exceptional breadth and depth of expertise.

