Sobi to present new data at EAHAD 2022

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sobi™ will present new data at the 15th European Association of Haemophilia and Allied Disorders (EAHAD) virtual conference from 2-4 February 2022, contributing to the safety and efficacy profile and long-term benefits of Elocta® (efmoroctocog alfa), an extended half-life factor VIII treatment for haemophilia A. The studies that will be presented support Sobi's ongoing commitment to developing a treatment paradigm that offers protection through personalised treatment for people with haemophilia.

"We are glad to be at EAHAD 2022 with new data on long-term joint health, quality of life and immune tolerance induction that will further contribute to Elocta's already comprehensive body of evidence," said Anders Ullman, Head of R&D and Chief Medical Officer at Sobi. "Sobi is proud to further demonstrate our commitment to expanding knowledge and elevating standards of care, and we believe this work will ultimately lead to more possibilities for people living with haemophilia," he said.

Satellite symposium

Haemophilia Management: Your key to success. 3 February, 18.00-19.00 CET.

ePoster presentations

Interim baseline data on the 48-month prospective, observational A-MORE study evaluating long-term effectiveness of rFVIIIFc on joint health. #PO080. (Presented by Sobi)

Interim data from a chart review study of patients with haemophilia A with inhibitors treated with recombinant factor VIII Fc fusion protein (rFVIIIFc) for immune tolerance induction. #PO081. (Presented by Sobi)

Systematic joint examination in patients with haemophilia A in France : Interim baseline results from the A-MOVE study. #PO131. (Presented by Sobi) Health-related quality of life (HRQoL) outcomes in people with hemophilia A (PwHA) from the A-LONG/ASPIRE studies of recombinant factor VIII Fc fusion protein (rFVIIIFc). #PO068. (Presented by Sanofi)

The clinical and economic impact of recombinant factor VIII Fc fusion protein (rFVIIIFc) on long-term joint heath in people with hemophilia A (PwHA). #PO132. (Presented by Sanofi)

All presentations can be accessed via the official EAHAD 2022 website.

About Elocta®/Eloctate®

Elocta®/Eloctate® (efmoroctocog alfa) is a recombinant clotting factor therapy developed for haemophilia A using Fc fusion technology (rFVIIIFc) to prolong circulation in the body. It is engineered by fusing factor VIII to the Fc portion of immunoglobulin G subclass 1, or IgG1 (a protein commonly found in the body), enabling Elocta/Eloctate to use a naturally occurring pathway to extend the time the therapy remains in the body (half-life). Elocta/Eloctate is approved and marketed by Sobi for the treatment of haemophilia A in the EU in addition to Russia, UK, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia. It is approved and marketed as ELOCTATE® [Antihemophilic Factor (Recombinant), Fc Fusion Protein] by Sanofi in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, Canada, Korea, and other countries where Sanofi has the marketing rights.

About the Sobi and Sanofi collaboration

Sobi and Sanofi collaborate on the development and commercialisation of Alprolix and Elocta/ELOCTATE. Sobi has final development and commercialisation rights in the Sobi territory (essentially Europe, North Africa, Russia and most Middle Eastern markets). Sanofi has final development and commercialisation rights in North America and all other regions in the world excluding the Sobi territory and has manufacturing responsibility for Elocta/ELOCTATE and Alprolix. While Fc fusion technology has been used for more than 15 years, Sobi and Sanofi are the first companies to utilise it in the treatment of haemophilia. In September 2019, Sobi exercised early opt-in for the development and commercialisation of efanesoctocog alfa, an investigational factor VIII therapy with the potential to provide extended protection from bleeds with once-weekly dosing for people with haemophilia A.

Sobi

Sobi is a specialised international biopharmaceutical company transforming the lives of people with rare diseases. Providing sustainable access to innovative medicines in the areas of haematology, immunology and specialty care, Sobi employs approximately 1,500 people across Europe, North America, the Middle East and Asia. In 2020, revenue amounted to SEK 15.3 billion. Sobi's share (STO:SOBI) is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More about Sobi at sobi.com, LinkedIn and YouTube.

