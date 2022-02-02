PARENTS Announces Winners of Best for Baby Awards 2022

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dotdash Meredith's PARENTS released its annual Best for Baby Awards, recognizing the best new products for every baby in 2022. Selected by PARENTS editors and family-approved, the list of winners is on Parents.com/BestForBaby and in the March issue of PARENTS, available February 4.
"PARENTS editors, experts, and real families shared their favorite everyday items that are practical, eco-friendly, and have cutting-edge technology to make life a little easier to help you and your baby through the first year and beyond," says PARENTS Editor in Chief Julia Edelstein.
PARENTS surveyed over 300 families to discover the baby gear they love most and find helpful for everyday ease. In addition, editors scoured the market for new and must-have products and had them road tested, vetted, and approved by experts and real families before deciding on 27 winners for PARENTS' Best for Baby Awards 2022.
The complete list of PARENTS' Best for Baby Awards 2022 is presented below by category and on Parents.com/BestForBaby.
THE BIG STUFF
Bassinet: Arm's Reach Clear-Vue Co-Sleeper Bassinet
Diapers: Coterie
Baby Carrier: Ergobaby Omni Dream Baby Carrier
Convertible Car Seat: Graco Contender Slim Convertible Car Seat
Crib Mattress: Newton Baby Crib Mattress
Premium Stroller: UPPAbaby Ridge
Lightweight Stroller: Zoe The Tour+
PLAY AND COMFORT
Nursing Pillow: Boppy Anywhere Nursing Pillow
Activity Center: Fisher-Price 2-in-1 Servin' Up Fun Jumperoo
Baby Toys: Lovevery Organic Baby Toys
Pacifier: Philips Avent Soothie Heart
Baby Cover: Quilbie Baby Cover
FEEDING
New Bottle: Chicco Duo
Classic Bottle: Dr. Brown's Options+ Anti-Colic Bottles
Mini Cup + Straw: EZPZ Mini Cup + Straw Training System
Breast Pump: Medela Swing Maxi Double Electric Breast Pump
High Chair: Nuna Zazz
Drying Rack and Bottle Organizer: OXO Tot Space Saving Drying Rack
INNOVATIONS
Rotating Car Seat: Baby Jogger City Turn Convertible Car Seat
Car Seat-Stroller Combo: Doona
Self-Folding Stroller: Gold Otto Self-Folding Lightweight Travel Stroller
GREEN FEATURES
Play Space: Century Play On 2-in-1 Playard and Activity Center
Birth-to-Booster Car Seat: Chicco OneFit ClearTex All-in-One Car Seat
Pajamas: Honest Baby Clothing Organic Cotton Sleep & Plays and Organic Cotton Snug-Fit Footed Pajamas
TOP TECH
Scale-Changer Combo: Hubble Grow+
Soothing Seat: Ingenuity AnyWay Sway PowerAdapt Dual-Direction Portable Swing
Baby Monitor: Miku Pro Smart
ABOUT PARENTS
PARENTS, the leading source for busy, millennial moms, reaches 9.3 million readers monthly through an award-winning magazine and over 19 million through its digital and social platforms. With an understanding that raising good people is the most important job, PARENTS serves up trusted advice that empowers moms and dads to care for their kids with confidence and find ways to enjoy the ride. PARENTS is part of the Dotdash Meredith publishing family.
