OLD WORLD INDUSTRIES ANNOUNCES NEW CHIEF SALES OFFICER

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Transforming the automotive, commercial and chemical industries with best-in-class solutions that keep the world moving forward, Old World Industries (OWI) announced the hiring of a new Chief Sales Officer. Christie Wilmer joins the company's executive team in the role tasked with leading the sales organization to its next chapter of accelerated growth.

"We're thrilled to welcome Christie to the OWI family as we continue the incredible momentum and results our sales team has been delivering," said CEO Greg Noethlich. "Her extensive knowledge and insights, as well as proven track record of success for large-scale companies will help enhance our team's already solid capabilities and keep us on track to achieve our aggressive goals as we head into this exciting new chapter."

In her new leadership role, Wilmer will focus on strengthening OWI's sales leaders and their teams with capabilities that will drive improved functional excellence to better serve OWI's large network of customers across all sales channels. Wilmer brings a wealth of sales experience, having previously served as VP of Sales – Beauty, with Henkel. Prior to Henkel, Wilmer served in sales leadership roles at Fortune 100 companies such as Kellogg Company, PepsiCo, and Philip Morris.

"I'm excited to join OWI at a pivotal time in the company's history with an upward growth trajectory," said Wilmer. "The opportunity to work with the executive team and help impact our customers comes at an important time in the automotive industry. I look forward to helping continue the company's strong customer-centric approach and maintaining its legacy of success with its iconic brands PEAK®, BlueDEF® and FINAL CHARGE® and breadth of innovative products."

ABOUT OLD WORLD INDUSTRIES

Old World Industries, LLC is among the largest privately held companies competing in the automotive aftermarket. The Northbrook, Illinois-based company enjoys a presence in various consumer product markets around the world. Old World's brands include a full line of PEAK® Performance Automotive Aftermarket Products including Antifreeze-Coolant, Motor Oil, Washer Fluid, Lighting and Wiper Blades; BlueDEF® Diesel Exhaust Fluid and Equipment; Final Charge® Heavy Duty Extended Life Coolant and Fleet Charge® SCA Precharged Heavy Duty Coolant. For more information, please visit www.owi.com

