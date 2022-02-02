Genpact Named to 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Genpact (NYSE: G), a global professional services firm focused on delivering digital transformation, today announced that it has been included in the 2022 Bloomberg Gender-Equality Index (GEI), a modified market capitalization-weighted index that aims to track the performance of public companies committed to transparency in gender-data reporting.

Genpact's inclusion in the Index reflects the company's adoption of leading diversity, equity, and inclusion practices, and disclosure of data across five pillars: female leadership and talent pipeline, equal pay and gender pay parity, inclusive culture, anti-sexual harassment policies, and pro-women brand.

Approximately 560 companies contributed their gender-related data to be considered for inclusion in the 2022 GEI. Of this group, 418 companies across 45 countries and regions were ultimately included in the Index. Only those reporting companies that score above a global threshold established by Bloomberg – based on the extent of their disclosures and distinguished performance reflected in a data excellence score – are included in the GEI.

"We are proud to recognize Genpact and the other companies included in the 2022 GEI for their commitment to transparency and setting a new standard in gender-related data reporting," said Peter T. Grauer, chairman of Bloomberg and founding chairman of the US 30% Club. "Even though the threshold for inclusion in the GEI has risen, the member list continues to grow. This indicates that more companies are working to improve their gender-related metrics and foster more opportunities for diverse talent to succeed in their organizations."

Genpact's recognition underscores its focus on gender diversity, which is inextricably linked to the company's day-to-day talent management practices. With a 41 percent gender-diverse global workforce, Genpact is making strides towards its vision of being 50 percent gender diverse. Genpact's commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion includes a broad range of ongoing programs designed to attract, retain, and support women professionals at every stage of their careers. This includes building the next generation of female leaders through its Women's Leadership Program, designed in collaboration with Harvard Business Publishing; its cross-company mentorship program in association with the 30% Club, and its Women in Genpact network, an employee resource group.

"Having a diverse, equitable, and inclusive workforce where the best talent from all backgrounds can bring their full selves to work, drives creativity, innovation, and outsized impact to our clients and communities and is critical to both our current and future success," said Tiger Tyagarajan, chief executive officer, Genpact. "At Genpact, diversity is a constant journey that is inextricably linked to our business strategy. We believe in the power of metrics to turn aspiration into impact – driving organizational alignment that shines a light on progress, exposes areas of needed growth, and enables organizations to not only act with agility, but to celebrate collective achievements."

Both the survey and the GEI are voluntary and have no associated costs. Bloomberg collected this data for reference purposes only. The index is not ranked. While all public companies are encouraged to disclose supplemental gender data for their company's investment profile on the Bloomberg Terminal®, those that have a market capitalization of USD 1 billion are eligible for inclusion in the Index.

About Genpact

Genpact (NYSE: G) is a global professional services firm that makes business transformation real. Led by our purpose -- the relentless pursuit of a world that works better for people -- we drive digital-led innovation and digitally enabled intelligent operations for our clients. Guided by our experience reinventing and running thousands of processes for hundreds of clients, many of them Global Fortune 500 companies, we drive real-world transformation at scale. We think with design, dream in digital, and solve problems with data and analytics. Combining our expertise in end-to-end operations and our AI-based platform, Genpact Cora, we focus on the details – all 100,000+ of us. From New York to New Delhi, and more than 30 countries in between, we connect every dot, reimagine every process, and reinvent the ways companies work. We know that reimagining each step from start to finish creates better business outcomes. Whatever it is, we'll be there with you – accelerating digital transformation to create bold, lasting results – because transformation happens here. Get to know us at Genpact.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube, and Facebook.

About Bloomberg:

Bloomberg, the global business and financial information and news leader, gives influential decision-makers a critical edge by connecting them to a dynamic network of information, people and ideas. The company's strength – delivering data, news and analytics through innovative technology, quickly and accurately – is the core of Bloomberg Professional Services. For more information, visit www.bloomberg.com or request a demo.

