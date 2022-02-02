FORBES TRAVEL GUIDE WELCOMES ACCOMPLISHED INDUSTRY VETERAN HERMANN ELGER AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

ATLANTA, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes Travel Guide, the global authority on luxury hospitality, today announced the appointment of Hermann Elger as chief executive officer to lead the 64-year-old company and its highly respected team into a new phase of strategic growth in global travel.

Elger succeeds Forbes Travel Guide CEO Filip Boyen, who is stepping away from his position in mid-February after three-and-a-half years and will remain an ambassador for the company.

"As we look to the future, we are excited about the opportunity to expand our footprint in travel with new strategic opportunities going forward. As CEO and a continuing board member, Hermann Elger brings thought leadership and extensive luxury hospitality experience that will uniquely position Forbes Travel Guide for the next chapter of success," said Jeff Arnold, chairman of Forbes Travel Guide's board of directors. "And we are incredibly grateful to Filip Boyen for all he has contributed since 2018. Filip continued the expansion of our global footprint and grew the client base during the historic challenges of the pandemic, as well as took necessary steps to ensure that the company was able to persevere and adapt during this unprecedented time. FTG is now poised for more growth as the travel industry begins the post-crisis rebuilding process."

Elger brings 30 years of luxury hospitality and business expertise to Forbes Travel Guide. Serving most recently as executive vice president of travel, entertainment, and health security at digital health leader Sharecare, he led the successful launch of Sharecare's health security verification program in partnership with Forbes Travel Guide, which now covers more than 3,500 properties in over 85 countries. Prior to Sharecare, Elger was the managing director of Baccarat Hotel New York and chief operating officer of Baccarat Hotels and Resorts. As general manager, he led Baccarat Hotel New York to its first Forbes Travel Guide Five-Star Award in 2018. Elger has also served as general manager at other renowned Five-Star hotels across North America, including The St. Regis New York, Montage Beverly Hills (now The Maybourne Beverly Hills), and The Ritz-Carlton, Cancun.

"Forbes Travel Guide has emerged from the pandemic more nimble and well poised for the future," said Boyen. "I am proud of what the team has accomplished over my tenure, especially in bringing the industry together through the darkest days of the pandemic, and I am pleased to be collaborating with Hermann to ensure a smooth and successful transition."

"Having worked so closely with Filip and Forbes Travel Guide in my leadership role at Sharecare, I am honored to be joining its well-established, talented team as the company moves into its next phase of growth and innovation," said Elger. "I thank Filip for warmly welcoming me, and I am deeply honored to follow in his footsteps and those of previous CEO and current vice chairman, Jerry Inzerillo."

The company remains committed to its mission of objectively and independently Star Rating luxury hotels, restaurants, and spas in more than 70 countries – adding ocean and river cruises as a new rating category in the coming year – and will focus on continued growth in innovative digital opportunities, training, and support services both within and beyond the hospitality industry.

About Forbes Travel Guide

Forbes Travel Guide is the only independent, global rating system for luxury hotels, restaurants and spas. Started as Mobil Travel Guide in 1958, the company created the first Five-Star rating system in the United States. Today, Forbes Travel Guide's incognito inspectors travel the world, evaluating properties based on up to 900 rigorous, objective standards. Forbes Travel Guide also supports the hospitality industry and other service-oriented businesses such as luxury residential, healthcare and private clubs with bespoke training solutions, evaluation services and the creation of custom service standards. For more information, please visit partner.forbestravelguide.com.

