CONTI Capital Pens Another Multifamily Deal in Austin, Texas

DALLAS, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dallas-based CONTI Capital, a real estate investment company providing capital solutions to acquire, manage, and sponsor real estate investments across the U.S., has acquired Pioneer Hill in Austin, Texas. Austin, known as America's "Silicon Hills," is home to many top, global companies and is arguably one of the leading real estate markets in the nation.

Pioneer Hill, a 300-unit new construction asset in northeast Austin, benefits from convenient access to interstate 35 and is less than 10 miles north of Downtown, providing residents access to virtually all of the city's major employment and entertainment drivers. The property is located at 1625 Edgeworth Bend, Austin, Texas 78754. Austin's recent growth has spurred new developments north of the urban core, directly benefiting Pioneer Hill's northeast Austin location.

"Austin is one of the fastest growing large metros in the country and is #1 on CONTI's top 10 markets for multifamily investment in 2022," says Carlos Vaz, CEO of CONTI Capital. "The CONTI Index, CONTI Capital's proprietary market evaluation tool, analyzes dozens of weighted indicators covering six primary factors. It is an invaluable tool and, in combination with our dedicated team and investment committee, provides yet another CONTI difference for our investors."

The asset is CONTI's first asset in its $150M RE High-Growth Fund IV. The Fund will seek a target return of 10-14% ROI with a 3-5-year hold period. It is structured as a private offering for accredited investors, wealth managers, and institutions.

About CONTI Capital

Founded in 2008, CONTI is a real estate investment company, investing capital on behalf of individuals, wealth managers, and institutions. Our mission is to create outstanding value for our investors through an active stewardship of their capital. We provide capital solutions to acquire, manage, and sponsor real estate investments across the U.S. Our efforts are backed by years of industry experience, strong company culture, and a relentless drive to perform. In order to better serve our clients, CONTI has offices in Dallas, Miami, and Sao Paulo, Brazil. Learn more at www.conticapital.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. You should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. There is no guarantee that any investment will achieve its objectives, generate profits, or avoid losses. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause an investment's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially and adversely different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "targeted," "projected," "underwritten," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, guarantees of future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements cannot be made. Moreover, neither the Company nor any other person or entity assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of forward-looking statements. Neither the Company nor any other person or entity is under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results. This overview is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any interests in CONTI RE High-Growth Fund IV (the "Fund") or any other securities, which can only be made pursuant to the Fund's Private Placement Memorandum. Investment in the Fund is suitable only for sophisticated investors who fully understand, and are willing to assume, the risks involved in an investment in the Fund, including the risk of total loss of an investor's capital. Past performance is not a guide to future performance.

EDITOR NOTE: The official, legal corporate name for the organization is rendered in all capital letters as CONTI Capital.

