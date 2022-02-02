CAI Swiss Adds to its Leadership Team with New Hire

DUBLIN, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CAI, a global consulting company that provides technical, operational consulting, and project management services to life sciences, data centers, and process manufacturing industries, today announced the addition of Luisa Puglisi to the CAI Swiss leadership team.

"We are pleased to welcome Luisa to our growing European leadership team," said John Henchion, CAI Vice President Europe. "Luisa is an operations executive with more than 20 years of experience in major pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs, with FDA and EMEA approval. She brings to CAI a multidisciplinary work experience and focus on business strategy, which will be a critical factor supporting our customers and promoting the growth of our business in Switzerland. Welcome to the team, Luisa!"

Luisa holds a mechanical engineer degree from Vergata University in Rome with a master's in business administration from Politecnico, Milan. She has the certification in Production and Inventory Management from APICS and she is currently working on the PMP® certification with the Project Management Institute.

Luisa held leading roles in manufacturing operations, engineering/investment master planning, project/program management, new products introduction, Lean and operational excellence, maintenance and contractor management. She has a successful track record using a holistic approach to effectively manage change, leading the transition of organizations to the desired future states, including performance turnaround and restructuring.

"CAI is global brand with a large base of stable clients, with standard of excellence and leading expertise in helping customer to improve operational readiness and excellence," said Luisa. "I am excited to join CAI's leadership team and to establish of CAI's permanent team in Switzerland."

